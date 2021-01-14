Mango, the Spanish fashion brand, is extending its range by launching a Mango Casa home collection.

The collection will be available on Mango’s website beginning in the second quarter of this year and in 20 European markets, including Spain. They can also be purchased in Mango stores through the use of tablets by store personnel.

“Our customers are asking us for products for their homes,” said Toni Ruiz, the chief executive officer of Mango. “They want the same comfort and style they look for in clothes to decorate the rooms of their homes. For this reason, for some months at Mango we have been working to launch this new line in order to respond to this demand and bring our Mediterranean style to the homes of our customers. This is an ambitious project we are excited to be developing and which has involved many of the professionals that form part of Mango”.

The new home collection appears to be at least in part a response to people around the world sheltering in due to the pandemic and eager to make their homes more comfortable and pleasing since they are spending more time there, though Ruiz did not cite the global health crisis in his announcement on the launch.

The company said there will be “a broad range” of products for the bedroom, the living room, the bathroom, the kitchen and the dining room. Mango will initially launch a capsule collection focusing solely on textile products, which will include bed linen and textiles for the bathroom and the kitchen.

Beginning in the second half of this year, Mango expects to gradually increase the home collection with glassware, crockery, bowls and cups.

In its announcement Thursday, Mango described the aesthetic of the home collection as “clean and refined Mediterranean style, through a contemporary design that combines neutral colors.”

In addition, the entire line of textile products will be sustainable and 80 percent of the items will be produced locally.

Mango said the home collection will expand to additional markets outside of Europe in the future.