Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Declare London Alive Again

Accessories

London Designers Go Big on Accessories, Deadstock and Logos

Eye

Frieze L.A. 2023: What Sold, the Hottest Bash and Celebrity Sightings

Mango Links With Brookfield Properties on U.S. Expansion

In addition to approaching its goal of operating 40 stores in the U.S. by 2024, Mango has begun opening stores in Canada.

The upcoming Mango store in The Shops at La Cantera in San Antonio, Texas.
The upcoming Mango store in The Shops at La Cantera in San Antonio, Texas. Courtesy

Mango, the Barcelona, Spain-based fashion brand, has signed an agreement to open seven stores this year at shopping centers in the U.S. operated by Brookfield Properties.

The deal brings Mango closer to achieving its objective of operating 40 stores in the U.S. by 2024. Currently, Mango operates 10 units in the U.S., including four in Florida and a flagship on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

“Whether a retailer is opening their first location or expanding into new markets, Brookfield Properties loves bringing highly sought-after brands into our shopping centers,” said Robert Michaels, senior vice president of leasing for retail at Brookfield.

Related Galleries

“Last year Mango increased its presence in the country by opening several stores and we plan to keep growing in the next years in the United States, one of the most important markets in the world,” Daniel Lopez, Mango’s expansion director, pointed out.

Mango also disclosed Tuesday that it has launched its first freestanding store in Canada, a 5,000-square-foot unit in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in greater Toronto. After Yorkdale, Mango will open seven new stores until July, including sites on premier shopping streets and in shopping malls, as well as continuing its wholesale distribution to department stores. 

The new Mango stores will be located in the following Brookfield Properties’ shopping centers: the Perimeter Mall, in Atlanta; four in Texas at Baybrook Houston Mall, Stonebriar Center in Frisco, and the North Star Mall and The Shops at La Cantera, both in San Antonio; and two in California, at Victoria Gardens and Glendale Galleria, both in Los Angeles.

Mango has been present in the U.S. since 2006. After the opening of its flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue last May, the company expanded last year its presence in Florida with several openings, including a new store at Lincoln Road in Miami and at Aventura Mall, a major shopping center in north Miami. 

In Canada, Mango stores are expected to be opening sometime before April at the Eaton Centre, Square One mall and Scarborough Town Centre, while four more are seen opening between June and July at Vaughan Mills, Markville, Upper Canada and Fairview centers.

Mango in Canada has an agreement with Fox Group, an Israeli company that manages retail stores for a variety of brands. Mango has a 10-year agreement with Fox with an extension to additional 10 years subject to a minimum of at least 20 new stores in the next 10 years. 

Dana Terner, Mango chief executive officer at Fox Group, said “We are thrilled to launch Mango in Canada and to bring all the latest European trends and collections to the Canadian market. I am sure the Canadian woman will fall in love and adopt Mango’s fashion.”

