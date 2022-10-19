×
Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China's Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Mango Advances U.S. Expansion With Florida Stores

The Spanish fashion brand has an international presence but believes the U.S. could eventually be a top five volume markets.

The new Mango on Lincoln Road in Miami.
The new Mango on Lincoln Road in Miami.

Mango, the Barcelona-based fashion retailer, has opened a store in Miami, Florida, taking another step forward in its goal to have 40 stores operating in the U.S. by 2024.

Mango, compared to other international fashion companies such as Zara and H&M, has been slow to penetrate the U.S. But now it believes that the U.S. could be one of its top five markets in the world, once 40 Mango stores are up and running in the States and with e-commerce sales.

The 4,630-square-foot Miami store, located at 1036 Lincoln Road, stocks Mango’s men’s and women’s collection. Lincoln Road is one of America’s major shopping streets housing more than 200 stores and brands. 

“The opening of this new store marks a starting point for Mango’s expansion in the state of Florida and a major step forward in our strategic goals for international expansion and consolidating our brand presence in the United States, one of the most important fashion markets in the world,” Daniel López, Mango’s global expansion director, said in a statement.

“The architectural project of this new store has been conceived to generate a low environmental impact. In the creation of the space, the existing structure has been respected, and a second life has been given to the floors, ceilings, lighting and installations,” Lopez said.

Mango has set three more store openings this year in Florida: a 4,300-square-foot store in the Aventura Mall in November; a 4,100-square-foot store in the Florida Mall located near the Orlando International Airport, and a 2,800-square-foot store in the Miami International shopping center, near the Miami International Airport. There already is a Mango store in the Dadeland mall in Miami.

With the four Florida openings, Mango will have at least 10 stores in the U.S. by the end of this year. Mango in the U.S also sells via mango.com, Nordstrom and Macy’s.

In 2023, the company will continue to grow in Florida with stores in cities such as Boca Raton, as well as extending its presence with openings in Georgia, Texas and California.

Last May, the Spanish fashion brand opened a three-level, 22,600-square-foot Manhattan flagship, situated at 711 Fifth Avenue. Mango also has stores in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, the Roosevelt Field mall on Long Island. In New Jersey, Mango has stores in the Menlo Park shopping center and the American Dream mega retail and entertainment complex. Mango also has two stores in Puerto Rico. 

The company strengthened its commitment to the North American market in late 2017 with the refurbishment of its SoHo store and its store in American Dream. Also in the U.S., the company sells online via the Mango.com website and via the Nordstrom and Macy’s websites. Globally, the company has stores in more than 110 markets.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

