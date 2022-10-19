Mango Advances U.S. Expansion With Florida Stores

Mango, the Barcelona-based fashion retailer, has opened a store in Miami, Florida, taking another step forward in its goal to have 40 stores operating in the U.S. by 2024.

Mango, compared to other international fashion companies such as Zara and H&M, has been slow to penetrate the U.S. But now it believes that the U.S. could be one of its top five markets in the world, once 40 Mango stores are up and running in the States and with e-commerce sales.

The 4,630-square-foot Miami store, located at 1036 Lincoln Road, stocks Mango’s men’s and women’s collection. Lincoln Road is one of America’s major shopping streets housing more than 200 stores and brands.

“The opening of this new store marks a starting point for Mango’s expansion in the state of Florida and a major step forward in our strategic goals for international expansion and consolidating our brand presence in the United States, one of the most important fashion markets in the world,” Daniel López, Mango’s global expansion director, said in a statement.

“The architectural project of this new store has been conceived to generate a low environmental impact. In the creation of the space, the existing structure has been respected, and a second life has been given to the floors, ceilings, lighting and installations,” Lopez said.

Mango has set three more store openings this year in Florida: a 4,300-square-foot store in the Aventura Mall in November; a 4,100-square-foot store in the Florida Mall located near the Orlando International Airport, and a 2,800-square-foot store in the Miami International shopping center, near the Miami International Airport. There already is a Mango store in the Dadeland mall in Miami.

With the four Florida openings, Mango will have at least 10 stores in the U.S. by the end of this year. Mango in the U.S also sells via mango.com, Nordstrom and Macy’s.

In 2023, the company will continue to grow in Florida with stores in cities such as Boca Raton, as well as extending its presence with openings in Georgia, Texas and California.

Last May, the Spanish fashion brand opened a three-level, 22,600-square-foot Manhattan flagship, situated at 711 Fifth Avenue. Mango also has stores in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, the Roosevelt Field mall on Long Island. In New Jersey, Mango has stores in the Menlo Park shopping center and the American Dream mega retail and entertainment complex. Mango also has two stores in Puerto Rico.

The company strengthened its commitment to the North American market in late 2017 with the refurbishment of its SoHo store and its store in American Dream. Also in the U.S., the company sells online via the Mango.com website and via the Nordstrom and Macy’s websites. Globally, the company has stores in more than 110 markets.