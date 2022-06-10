Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Fashion

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week 2022 June Edition

Mango Reopens ‘New Med’ Paris Flagship Ahead of France Expansion

The company plans to open 70 new stores by the end of 2025.

A look at the Mango flagship
A look at the Mango flagship on Fifth Avenue. Brett Beyer / Courtesy of Mango

Just in time for summer, Mango’s “New Med” has landed in Paris. The Spanish brand brought its breezy, beach-inspired design concept to the Boulevard Haussmann flagship with a splashy preview Friday ahead of its weekend opening.

The two-level, 15,000-square-foot store has been given a major makeover, with bright white walls, terrazzo and tile floors, arches and flowing spaces that evoke a seaside villa. Architects raised the ceilings and uncovered the original first floor windows to allow in lots of natural light.

The new flagship is the grande dame of its grand growth plan for France. The company is investing 3.5 million euros to renovate the rest of its stores in the capital, and anticipates opening 70 new stores across the country at a fast clip of two stores per month. It will also expand into Galeries Lafayette department stores. All told, the combined openings will result in a total of 300 points of sale in France by the end of 2025.

The brand is also incorporating new services to elevate and streamline the shopping experience, including personal style advisers and in-store online ordering.

Mango stores are a special meeting point between our brand and our customers. That’s why we want to offer them a complete and personalized experience that helps meet their needs anytime, anywhere, and in any form, resulting in greater brand loyalty,” said global retail director César de Vicente.

With a nod to its sustainability goals, architects reused and repurposed 40 percent of the old floors and fixtures. The ceiling in behind-the-scenes spaces was created form recycled polyester, and uses carbon dioxide-absorbing paint.

Read More about Mango:

Mango’s Fifth Avenue Flagship Foreshadows Sunbelt Expansion
Spain’s Mango Returns to Profitability and Nears 2019 Sales Levels
Mango in the U.S., What’s Ahead

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Hot Summer Bags

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Mango Reopens 'New Med' Paris Flagship

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad