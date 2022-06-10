Mango Reopens ‘New Med’ Paris Flagship Ahead of France Expansion

Just in time for summer, Mango’s “New Med” has landed in Paris. The Spanish brand brought its breezy, beach-inspired design concept to the Boulevard Haussmann flagship with a splashy preview Friday ahead of its weekend opening.

The two-level, 15,000-square-foot store has been given a major makeover, with bright white walls, terrazzo and tile floors, arches and flowing spaces that evoke a seaside villa. Architects raised the ceilings and uncovered the original first floor windows to allow in lots of natural light.

The new flagship is the grande dame of its grand growth plan for France. The company is investing 3.5 million euros to renovate the rest of its stores in the capital, and anticipates opening 70 new stores across the country at a fast clip of two stores per month. It will also expand into Galeries Lafayette department stores. All told, the combined openings will result in a total of 300 points of sale in France by the end of 2025.

The brand is also incorporating new services to elevate and streamline the shopping experience, including personal style advisers and in-store online ordering.

“Mango stores are a special meeting point between our brand and our customers. That’s why we want to offer them a complete and personalized experience that helps meet their needs anytime, anywhere, and in any form, resulting in greater brand loyalty,” said global retail director César de Vicente.

With a nod to its sustainability goals, architects reused and repurposed 40 percent of the old floors and fixtures. The ceiling in behind-the-scenes spaces was created form recycled polyester, and uses carbon dioxide-absorbing paint.

