Manhattan’s retail real estate sector is something of an enigma. While the city’s demographic and economic indicators continue to be positive with rising quarterly retail sales and upticks in tourism, leasing has slowed, mainly in the second half of 2019. According to CBRE, average asking rents maintained a downward trend in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the average of 16 shopping corridors declining 8.8 percent year-over-year to $723 a square foot.

The high number of direct and sublet vacancies along with the introduction of aggressively priced retail space kept downward pressure on asking rents and produced conditions that were largely favorable for tenants.