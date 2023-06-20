Manolo Blahnik Sets Up First Men’s Pop-up at Harrods as It Grows the Category

LONDON — Manolo Blahnik is putting its best foot forward for the next six weeks at Harrods for its first ever men’s pop-up at Harrods in Knightsbridge.

The space on the second floor is an ode to the craftsmanship behind the making of the luxury brand with square light boxes that change color and put the shoes at the center of attention.

The wood display table with a glass top features the tools the artisans use to create the shoes.

The brand has created six exclusive shoes only available at Harrods during the pop-up, which will eventually be rolled out everywhere, as well as styles from its fall 2023 offerings along with its current men’s collections.

“I simply adore Harrods, it is an iconic institution and one of London’s most recognizable landmarks. I could get lost in the store for hours,” said Manolo Blahnik.

“I have been making men’s shoes for more than 50 years and I am thrilled to have a dedicated space to present my latest men’s collection and classic designs. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the pop-up and enjoy the styles which are exclusive to Harrods,” the 80-year-old Spanish designer added.

Kristina Blahnik, chief executive officer of the brand, said that the “men’s offering is a huge focus for our business, and we are deeply passionate about the growth of this category and creating awareness around our expertly crafted and timeless collections.”

Andrew Wright, president of the Americas for the U.K.-based company, recently told WWD in an interview that the men’s category currently represents between 10 percent and 15 percent of annual sales and is “growing year-on-year. It’s the biggest commercial opportunity we have.”

To capitalize on this opportunity, the company has opened separate dedicated men’s spaces at its retail stores on Madison Avenue in New York, Burlington Arcade in London and in Omotesando and Roppongi Midtown in Tokyo. The company’s stores in East Hampton, New York; and Paris also offer a selection of men’s product.

Manolo Blahnik at Harrods. Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

With an eye on ramping up business in the Asia Pacific region, Manolo Blahnik has named former La Perla and Boucheron executive Elodie Bougenault chief commercial officer.

She’ll take up her post on Monday.