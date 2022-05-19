Marc Jacobs Is Featured in Bloomingdale’s New Carousel Pop-up

Marc Jacobs is featured at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Summer of Marc, a new pop-up overseen by Jacobs that celebrates the summer season with a selection of the newest Marc Jacobs collection and summer-inspired products.

The Carousel shop, which opened Thursday at the 59th Street flagship in New York, is an immersive pool party installation drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ spring 2022 collection.

The shop features Jacobs’ ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and fragrance, in addition to pool-ready finds such as swimwear, sun care and other products. The offerings are rounded out by merchandise from brands such as Bonbonwhims, Chillhouse, Loops Beauty, Emi Jay, Bloomie’s, Frankies Bikinis and Good American, as well as home products like the Woodstove cocktail mixer ($20), Sunday Supply Co. pool float ($85) and the Slow Tide ombre beach towel ($70). There are also accessories such as the Jocelyn bucket hat ($85) and Shashi Sam Bolo Bracelet ($48).

The shop will be open online and in-store until July 31.

“The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s is all about immersing our customers in cultural moments. So as we thought about the excitement about celebrating this summer, we knew Marc Jacobs would be the perfect designer to bring it to life,” said Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Bloomingdale’s. “We’re thrilled to partner with Marc Jacobs to transport shoppers to the ultimate pool party, with a special selection of Marc Jacobs collections, exclusive summer essentials and exciting in-store activations.”

Accessories and ready-to-wear at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Summer of Marc. DANIEL SALEMI

The luxe poolside cabana has been designed with hot pink walls, pool vinyl flooring and digital water displays. Hanging umbrellas emblazoned with the Marc Jacobs logo, pool floats, lounge chairs and aromatic aquatic scents create the illusion of a summer pool party. The Third Avenue windows echo the shop’s pool party vibe with lenticular water backgrounds, colorful hanging umbrellas, and a special display of Marc Jacobs’ terry handbag collection and Carousel pool party essentials.

Featured Marc Jacobs products include a Monogrammed Big T-shirt ($198), a Mini Tote Bag Terry ($195), a variety of Marc Sun eyewear, as well as a selection of slides and sneakers including the Jogger Low Top Sneakers ($295), and exclusive fragrances such as the Perfect fragrance set ($99).

