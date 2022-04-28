J.C. Penney Launches Styles Inspired by Marilyn Monroe

Sixty years after her death, Marilyn Monroe is still one of the world’s most famous women and enduring sex symbols.

Now J.C. Penney Co., collaborating with the Authentic Brands Group, is tapping into the legacy of the legend, with a 12-piece capsule collection called “Marilyn Monroe by JCPenney.”

Val Harris, Penney’s senior vice president of product design, trend and brand management, said the collection reflects Marilyn Monroe’s “effortless style and fashion legacy with feminine silhouettes and polished looks and the offscreen Marilyn, the humanitarian, artist and entrepreneur.”

Penney’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired collection has a playful spirit.

Launched Thursday at 300 Penney’s stores and on jcp.com, the capsule collection offers capri pants, shirtings, full-skirted sundresses cinched at the waist; a color palette of black, white, coral and navy blue; classic stripes and floral patterns, and an inclusive range of sizes from XS-3X. There’s also a special edition of Keds with Marilyn Monroe-inspired design details that will be sold at Penney’s in late May.