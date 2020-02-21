Rhoxanne Villaseñor is keeping her family's "rh" theme alive. Like her brother, Rhuigi of Rhude Villaseñor has a background in design. She launched The Rhod, a jewelry brand named after her father, several years ago, around the same time that her brother launched his cult-favorite streetwear brand. The Rhod, Villaseñor said, was mainly costume jewelry made of brass with gold plating. She has since elevated to fine jewelry, working strictly with gold and diamonds for Rhox, her newest jewelry venture. "As I’m getting older, it was important for me to be true to myself," said Villaseñor. "The way we marketed and branded Rhox, it’s more studio-artistic. I’m using fruits to reflect body parts and shapes because I want people to visualize themselves without comparing [themselves to] another person. The images are vibrant, bright, and it’s a reflection of me and my spirit. I want to bring joy to people — I do it for a living." 🍋 Report: @alexa_tietjen #wwdaccessories