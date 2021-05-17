Still, marketplace formats aren’t slam dunks. Sellers on marketplaces have less control of their brand experiences. Their presentations often find themselves near other brands of inferior quality, affecting perceptions. Brands also risk cannibalizing their sales on one marketplace from another. In addition, if a consumer orders from a marketplace and gets disappointed by a poor shipping experience (it arrives late or the wrong product is delivered) the marketplace might be blamed and its reputation, even though it could be the fault of the brand handling the shipping. For vendors listing on multiple marketplaces, managing inventories and pricing becomes complex and less consistent. And the profit per transaction is less than what’s generated through traditional wholesaling. Typically, brands on marketplaces pay an initial fee and have revenue-sharing agreements with the host marketplace.

“If you are a seller you want to make sure you are getting as much visibility as you possibly can,” Ellinger said. “The more eyeballs you have, the better. The challenge is that you’ve got to be able to manage the business. It gets more complicated managing your business across different platforms. But more brands will gravitate toward marketplace models as they understand the importance of selling through well-curated partners. I can also see a world where some brands incorporating a marketplace model to help merchandise their sites to drive more volume do capture more share of wallet while avoiding the issues and costs of internalizing category expansion outside of their core competencies, i.e., a shoe brand selling apparel from another company in a marketplace/drop-ship relationship.

“There are obvious benefits to operating a marketplace,” Ellinger added. “But is there a risk of diluting the brand image, if you widen the offering to many more categories? With operating and managing the appropriate logistics infrastructure, which ultimately falls on the brands themselves, there can be a dual risk to both the brand and the marketplace if not done correctly, as well losing sight of who ‘owns the customer.'”

Asked if Express runs the risk of diluting its own brand messaging with other brands being offered on its marketplace, Baxter replied, “It could if it we were not strategic in our approach. Our approach is that the assortment we are putting together is complementary and adjacent. It also expresses the Express point of view. It has not been our experience that it’s distracted from Express. It is a huge opportunity to acquire new customers and a huge opportunity to gain a greater share of wallet. We are only putting products in the marketplace that we believe are reflective of our brand. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship with the brands that are on our marketplace. It’s a seamless experience. Specifically, the customer navigates as they typically would. Within Express apparel, there is a swimwear tab, for example. We are excited to partner with much smaller brands. Express gives them a much larger audience because of the traffic on our site. The marketplace is a significant part of our $1 billion strategy.”