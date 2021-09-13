Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

MasonHub Opens East Coast Fulfillment Center

The Wilkes-Barre, Pa., facility will triple the company's capacity.

MasonHUb
The 200,000-square-foot East Coast fulfillment center is in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Courtesy image.

MasonHub Inc., the fulfillment technology and services provider, has opened a 200,000-square-foot East Coast fulfillment center located in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., which the company said enables “two-day ground shipping to 90 percent of U.S. customers.”

In a statement today, MasonHub said the custom-built facility “is close to New York City within the densely populated Northeast corridor, making it the optimal bicoastal complement to MasonHub’s Los Angeles headquarters.”

The company said the launch of the fulfillment center comes as retailers and brands “search for a more cohesive way to connect and manage the disparate systems required for omnichannel distribution.” MasonHub’s technology meets these needs via “an easy-to-use, powerful order management system and an integration platform focused on fulfillment, paired with highly personalized customer service.”

“Built by retailers for retailers, MasonHub is engineered to scale with fast-growing companies and takes the guesswork out of connecting multiple sales channels,” the company said. MasonHub was founded by Donny Salazar, who held various executive positions at brands and retailers such as Revlon, Gilt Group and Chloe + Isabel Inc., among others.

Donny Salazar
Donny Salazar Courtesy image.

Three years ago, MasonHub raised $6.5 million in seed funding, which was led by Canvas Ventures, and enabled the opening of a 100,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Los Angeles’ Inland Empire. “Along with its cutting-edge technology and hands-on fulfillment services focused on the specific needs of fast-growing omnichannel retailers, MasonHub is modernizing the multibillion U.S. third-party logistics industry,” the company said in a statement.

MasonHub’s client roster includes Carbon38, 11 Honoré, Thirteen Lune, Vegamour, Bala Bangles, Outerknown, The Perfect Jean, MINDD and Brain Dead Apparel.

The company said the East Coast facility gives clients advanced “order-routing capabilities based on the location of available inventory and transit time to the customer.” MasonHub said in the future, “this technology will allow MasonHub to automatically recommend the best inventory distribution throughout its network and recommend the fastest and most cost-effective way to route returns.”

Both the East and West Coast facilities are fully owned and operated by MasonHub.

Salazar said in “this day and age, fast shipping and low-cost delivery are table stakes. An East Coast facility is critical to meeting customers’ needs as we continue to build our network of fulfillment centers.”

