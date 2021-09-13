Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

Michael Kors and Instagram’s Head Salute The Met’s American Fashion Exhibition

Fashion

Telfar Launches TV Channel to ‘Drip’ Designs to Shoppers in Slow Fashion Format

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Rising COVID-19 cases impacted traffic at some stores in August, but the holiday outlook remains solid.

Fashionable woman wearing protective face mask
Shoppers remain concerned about safety and health even as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. kasto - stock.adobe.com

Though some retailers saw declines in traffic in August amid rising COVID-19 cases, there’s no letup on bullish expectations for the holiday season.

Apparel, jewelry and luxury should score during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2020 and even compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to Mastercard.

The Mastercard Spending Pulse reported Wednesday that U.S. retail sales are anticipated to grow 7.4 percent excluding automotive and gas. Consumers are expected to spend online at even higher rates, 7.6 percent higher than last year, while in-store sales are also expected to see a rebound, growing 8.9 percent compared to 2020.

For the November to December 2021 holiday season, apparel sales will jump 45.9 percent, jewelry will jump 59 percent, and luxury will soar 92.5 percent, compared to the 2020 holiday season. Department stores will be up 14.8 percent.

Related Galleries

Compared to 2019, Mastercard said holiday apparel sales this year will be up 17 percent; jewelry will be up 52.9 percent; luxury up 55.8 percent, and department store sales will rise 5.2 percent.

“This holiday season will be defined by early shopping, bigger price tags and digital experiences. Over the past two years, retailers have learned a lot about what shoppers want and need, bringing us into an exciting new age of retail resilience,” said Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc. “Retailers have been preparing for this moment and will find innovative ways to deliver on what’s bound to be the biggest holiday shopping season yet.”

The Mastercard Spending Pulse measures overall U.S. retail sales across all payment types including cash and check. Mastercard SpendingPulse reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check.

Mastercard did indicate that factors such as future stimulus decisions and COVID-19 challenges could impact sales forecasts.

Three CEOs of multichannel brands told WWD they saw a decline in store traffic in August, which they attributed to COVID-19. But two of the three indicated they didn’t really lose business because those shoppers who did show up in the stores ended up spending enough to make up for the lost traffic, partly because they got better service with fewer customers around.

In terms of store traffic, “June and July were strong. August tapered off, but this month it’s back,” said one CEO of a high-end brand, who noted that people are returning to the cities, schools are back in session, and fall events and social activities are revving up again, encouraging people to get out more, and shop for themselves and their families.

Last week, Jack Schwefel, CEO of Vince Holdings, told WWD: “We’ve got nice momentum in retail and online, though I’m not as optimistic as six or seven weeks ago, before the rise of the Delta variant. But we are holding tough. We are definitely seeing store traffic erosion, but we have been able to drive up average orders, and work more on an individual basis with customers which is what a specialty store should do.”

“At the moment it is difficult to tell how much of an impact the Delta variant is having on retail traffic. While there are clearly audiences that are shifting behaviors as a result, wider surges in the back-to-school season indicate that many are still comfortable with the current retail environment,” Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, a company that tracks store traffic, told WWD. “The reality is that some degree of retail impact is likely to continue for months to come, but much of this can be offset by an extended period of pent-up demand and key shopping periods like back-to-school and the holiday season. The key factor though does seem to be regulation, where limitations are put in place, visits are affected.
“Looking at the impact and continuation of the pandemic globally shows that we are still far away from a post-COVID-19 world, and instead are living in an environment defined by living, working and shopping alongside it. This puts an added emphasis on the need for brands to develop multichannel strength to deliver effectively as the impact of the virus continues to ebb and flow.”
In its summer 2021 recap report, Placer.ai. cited “concerns that the rise in COVID-19 cases could impact visits — and the Placer Mall Index showed that may have already been at play by August. After seeing a consistent visit improvement — with visits up in July for indoor and outdoor malls — visits for both categories returned to declines in August. Indoor malls saw visits down 2.5 percent compared to August 2019, while outdoor malls were down an even more significant 4.6 percent.

However, Placer.ai also indicated part of the August decline may have been due to Labor Day, a major sales period, happening four days later this year compared to two years ago, pulling some business out of August.

 Placer.ai’s data is from a panel of 30 million mobile devices using AI and machine learning to make estimates on visits to stores, malls and other types of businesses and locations.

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mastercard Bullish on Holiday

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad