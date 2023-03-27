EXCLUSIVE: McArthurGlen’s Luxury Outlet Mall to Open With Stella McCartney, Tod’s, Missoni

PARIS — McArthurGlen has announced the tenants of its Paris-Giverny luxury outlet center, a 200 million euro project set to be unveiled on April 27. Stella McCartney, Tod’s and Missoni are among the opening anchors.

Emilio Pucci, Karl Lagerfeld and Vanessa Bruno are also among the stores occupying the 215,200 square feet of retail space alongside Adidas, Lacoste, Coach and Tommy Hilfiger. The center will host 100 stores across its expansive open-air development.

Beauty giant L’Oréal will open a stand-alone store, which will house brands from across its 26 consumer and luxury divisions, including Lancôme, Giorgio Armani and Yves Saint Laurent. Victoria’s Secret will also open its first outlet space in France.

The center, 45 minutes by car from Paris and just outside of the town of Giverny, best known for Claude Monet’s gardens, will feature a mix of designer outlets and dining, with Parisian sweet staples Angelina, famous for its hot chocolate, and Ladurée, with its colorful macarons, among the food offerings. U.S. burger chain Five Guys, which opened in France in 2016 and has been expanding rapidly across the country, will be present, alongside Instagrammable ice cream company Amorino.

The center’s more upscale offerings will include a Champagne bar, and its Les Hortensias brasserie conceived with Romain Taieb, the Parisian restaurateur behind Le Piaf and Palais de Tokyo’s Bambini. The brasserie will focus on regional food with locally sourced products. The restaurant will debut at a later date in the summer.

“We are proud of the exciting mix of brands that are set to join Paris-Giverny in April. It was important to us when leasing this project that we offer our guests an extraordinary day-out experience. We have partnered with the leading fashion, lifestyle and food brands that have become synonymous with McArthurGlen designer outlets, while at the same time seeking to reflect the local region and celebrate Norman craftsmanship,” said Nick Brady, McArthurGlen Group managing director of leasing.

The outlet will also shine a spotlight on artisans of the region, with its 21,500-square-foot Maison des Métiers d’Art space. Conceived by multidisciplinary designer Mathieu Lehanneur, the space will bring together 130 artisans, 70 percent of whom will be locals from Normandy, to showcase the history and craftsmanship of the region.

The center will also feature a living wall designed by vertical garden pioneer Patrick Blanc to add to its airy atmosphere.

Paris-Giverny expects to draw from the 627,000 visitors that visit Monet’s gardens each year, as well as local residents in the wealthier west of Paris area. It will be the fourth McArthurGlen center in France, and the company’s 25th worldwide.