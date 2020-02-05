By  on February 4, 2020

Macy’s Inc, in a dramatic, massive restructuring, will close 125 stores, cut about 2,000 workers and shut its dot-com headquarters in San Francisco and its corporate offices in Cincinnati.

The approximate 125 stores closing over the next three years account for $1.4 billion of Macy’s $24 billion in annual sales and includes the previously revealed 30 stores currently in the process of closing.

