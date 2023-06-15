Menswear Makes a Comeback in Munich as Mytheresa Expands, Reopens Store

LONDON – Mytheresa has refurbished and expanded its menswear store in Munich in response to growing demand locally, and a robust online business.

The luxury retailer has tripled the size of its original men’s store at 4–6 Schäfflerstrasse, and tapped the Italian design firm Studio Baciocchi to transform the space, giving it an ultra-luxe feel.

The Mytheresa men’s space first opened in 2020 and spanned 1,077 square feet. The new space is 3,230 square feet and has a “home-like atmosphere,” according to the brand.

“We are excited about the store reopening and the greatly enhanced shopping experience for our menswear clients in Munich,” said Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa.

“With the expanded space, the luxurious design and the strong focus on a curated menswear assortment, we want to create the best luxury shopping experience for menswear,” he added.

In March, Mytheresa unveiled a dedicated men’s campaign with eight “real life” models from different professional backgrounds such as art, design and business. It echoed the 2020 men’s launch campaign, which also showcased eight different characters who were drawn from various age groups, and who had different professional backgrounds.

Inside Mytheresa’s redesigned menswear store in Munich.

Menswear accounts for more than 12 percent of the overall Mytheresa business, with outerwear and sneakers among the biggest categories, Kliger said in an interview earlier this year.

Some 80 percent of the business, he added, is from customers who are only buying menswear. The remaining 20 percent buy menswear as well as womenswear. Kliger said the U.S. and Asia are particularly dynamic markets, while in the Middle East demand for “luxurious” menswear is strong.

The refurbished Munich store carries an expanded offer that includes ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and footwear collections. The interiors feature natural materials and mirrored elements while the storefront is larger and there is a new entrance.

There are two additional fitting rooms and a repositioned cashier area. Each piece of furniture has been designed and created exclusively for Mytheresa.

Brands on offer include Bottega Veneta, Celine, Gucci, Givenchy, Jil Sander, Moncler, Prada and Saint Laurent. Mytheresa said the store recently introduced Loewe, Jacquemus and Brunello Cucinelli to its designer portfolio.