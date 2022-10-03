×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Mexican consumers continue to spend on fashion as the country is seeing a spurt of store and mall openings.

A Dior boutique at El Palacio.
Dior boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Courtesy

MEXICO CITY — “People are shopping like crazy,” said Mexican fashion expert Anna Fusoni, adding that the trend is surprising everyone, as consumers continue to fill malls and stores.

This is despite two powerful earthquakes hitting the country last month and coming on the anniversary of two earlier and much more devastating ones.

“The trend is euphoric and everyone is spending whatever they can and traveling everywhere,” Fusoni added. “We are not sure why but it looks like people are going to spend until their credit cards run out.”

Amid such buoyancy, the twin quakes on Sept. 19 and Sept. 22 did not stop luxury department store El Palacio de Hierro from opening its latest store in the sprawling Mitikha mixed residential and retail complex, throwing a celebrity-studded bash the night before it bowed to the public on Sept. 23. El Palacio reportedly spent $140 million to erect the five-story store, which measures 430,550 square feet.

Related Galleries

The store features a 13,670-square-foot dome (which Palacio executives boast is bigger than the Louvre Museum’s Pyramid in Paris), and hosts shops-in-shop by the likes of Jimmy Choo, Carolina Herrera, Gucci and Givenchy. 

Retail consultant Miguel Angel Andreu said Mexicans have become zealous shoppers following COVID-19 lockdowns, which began to gradually ease in 2021 and shifted into full swing last summer when shops stopped asking customers to wear masks and relaxed  health checks.

“People can now shop at major shopping malls like Antara [in Mexico City] and not wear masks,” Andreu said, adding that this relaxation has helped fill stores. 

Retail watchdog Antad said last month that same-store retail sales rose 11.5 percent in August but Andreu forecast clothing and footwear turnover will likely grow in the high double digits this year. 

Meanwhile, Mexican malls continue to open at a brisk pace, in line with forecasts for 30 locations by 2025. 

There are almost 30 million square feet under construction, the bulk of which will open this year after several projects stalled during the pandemic, according to real-estate consultancy Newmark.

Following Mitikha’s opening, the next shopping mall to bow will be builder Fibra Danho’s Parque Tepeyac in northern Mexico City. The mega mall’s first phase will open late this year while the next one, which will feature a 323,000-square-foot aquarium, will be inaugurated in the first quarter of 2023.

Showing strong demand for mall traffic, the builder’s other property, Parque de las Antenas, is currently witnessing 1.3 million visitors a month, it said. 

But not everyone is doing well. 

While major department stores such as El Palacio, Liverpool and apparel-focused Suburbia continue to see strong demand, the pandemic has squeezed local brands and specialized boutiques, such as those selling men’s suits. 

“People are consuming more international brands than before, except for Cuidado Con El Perro [a fast-growing fast-fashion retailer],” Andreu said. “We are also going more and more casual, so boutiques, such as those selling men’s tailored fashion, are struggling.” 

He pointed to Bruno Corsa, Aldo Conti and Robert’s as some of the struggling brands. 

But Fusoni was more optimistic. 

“It depends on what kind of consumer you are,” she noted. “If you are high-end, luxury oriented, you will go to El Palacio and buy all the international looks. But if you follow certain influencers promoting local brands, you will buy those brands.”

Fusoni noted Mexican designer labels such as Benito Santos, famed for dressing Mexican Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete, are performing strongly.  

Santos recently teamed with local footwear brand Dione to launch a high-end boot and bag collection featuring the “Bridget” — a high, black-velvet boot fetching 7,990 pesos, or $397 at current exchange. The collection also features the handmade, “Haleena” leather bag. The limited edition sells in upmarket malls such as Andares in Guadalajara. 

Meanwhile, a string of concept stores featuring three to four designers have sprung up in trendy quarters such as La Roma or in La Juarez, giving young talent a chance to showcase their work. 

But in a country where 55.7 million people remain poor (out of a total population of 130 million) and 10.8 million are still living in extreme poverty, such buoyant sales are unlikely to last much longer, analysts said. Mexican inflation, currently running at 8.7 percent, is also a cause for concern, as it is in many other countries.

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Hot Summer Bags

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad