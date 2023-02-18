×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Eye

‘Toys for Grown-ups:’ Inside China’s Design Boom

Galeries Lafayette Franchises to Go Into Receivership

The move aims to protect the 26 stores owned by Hermione People and Brands from “any attacks,” embattled businessman Michel Ohayon told French media.

Galeries Lafayette Pau
The Galeries Lafayette store in Pau, one of 26 stores under the Hermione People & Brands umbrella. Courtesy

PARIS – The 26 Galeries Lafayette franchises owned by Hermione People & Brands will go into receivership, according to French media reports.

French businessman Michel Ohayon revealed the move to French regional newspaper Sud Ouest on Friday, following a court hearing in the southern French city of Bordeaux that saw his retail property investment and development group Financière Immobilière Bordelaise go into receivership earlier in the week.

Ohayon told the newspaper that while the “situation is healthy,” the Galeries Lafayette retail franchise would be placed under receivership “to protect [it] from any attacks.”

Related Galleries

Financière Immobilière Bordelaise, or FIB Group, is involved in high-end hotels and wine production. It is the owner of properties such as the Sheraton hotel at Paris’ Charles-de-Gaulle airport, the Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace in Versailles and the Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux, operated by the IHG hospitality group.

In 2018, FIB’s retail arm Hermione People & Brands had bought an initial 22 stores across France, grouped and operated under the Hermione Retail umbrella. Most recently, it took over a further French three stores and an outlet, following the Galeries Lafayette Group’s decision to push further into the franchise model in 2021.

This is a fresh blow for the embattled group and its HPB retail arm. The 2022 bankruptcy of high street retailer Camaïeu, resulting in the closure of over 500 stores across France and the loss of some 2,600 jobs, had created a country-wide furor.

In January, it placed sports equipment store chain Go Sport under receivership and there are indications that Gap France, the entity born from the 2021 purchase of Gap’s activities in France and operating its French stores under a franchise agreement, could follow suit in the short term.

Mounting concerns saw employees of the 26 Galeries Lafayette impacted stores stage walkouts on Tuesday, to protest the lack of transparency on the financial situation of Hermione Retail, where several stores are said to be in “great difficulties” according to AFP reports.

In response, Hermione People & Brands had told the French news agency that “no layoff plan or store closure is programmed at Hermione Retail,” adding that “the company is healthy, supported by a marketing strategy that demonstrated its pertinence,” and a 2022 turnover “rising 4.1 percent and January sales “rising 9.8 percent” against the same period last year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Hot Summer Bags

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Galeries Lafayette Franchises To Go Under Receivership

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad