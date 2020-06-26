A man jogs past the Microsoft Flagship store boarded up windows on Fifth Avenue after looting riots a night earlier as part of the response by protesters to George Floyd's death, in New York, New York, USA, 02 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, shows George Floyd pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man soon became unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. According to reports on 29 May, Derek Chauvin, the police officer at the center of the incident, has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.Looting Clean-up New York, USA - 02 Jun 2020

Microsoft's Flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, seen here boarded up, will open again as an experience center with no retail sales.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brick-and-mortar retail has another casualty, with Microsoft deciding to nix its physical stores.

After 11 years, the tech giant said Friday it will permanently close all 83 of its stores, except for four locations — in New York City, London, Sydney and its Redmond, Wash. campus — that will morph into “experience centers” without merchandise for sale.

The company isn’t planning any furloughs or layoffs in conjunction with this decision, saying only that retail employees will keep serving customers in its corporate facilities or remotely.

In terms of direct sales, Microsoft will focus on e-commerce exclusively. It notes that its digital storefronts on microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows reach “up to 1.2 billion monthly customers in 190 markets,” according to the announcement.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success [in] serving customers beyond any physical location,” said David Porter, Microsoft’s corporate vice president, in a statement. “We are grateful to our Microsoft store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

For years, tech company-branded stores have been regarded as something like vanity projects or perhaps consumer research labs, where companies can see how the public interacts with their products. The outlier, of course, is Apple and its high-value stores, which were raking in about $5,500 of revenue per square foot annually before the pandemic.

Like most stores, Apple suspended physical retail operations due to the health crisis. The iPhone maker began reopening in May, only to re-close as many as 32 locations as COVID-19 cases spiked again.

The collateral damage in all of this might be malls, where many tech company stores are located. The mall business has seen dwindling foot traffic over the years, and that’s now punctuated by cornerstone department store closures.

Companies like Microsoft will likely not feel much pain as it shifts more toward digital sales. Malls, on the other hand, are facing a reality of surviving with fewer anchor businesses to draw shoppers.

retail Technology