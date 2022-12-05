Mike Amiri Opens in Dubai With Third International Store

Los Angeles-based fashion designer Mike Amiri continues his global expansion.

With an eye toward the Middle East, the designer has opened a store in The Dubai Mall as part of his expansion to the United Arab Emirates with local retail partner Soho Middle East.

“Amiri Dubai is the third international store we have opened this year and our eighth store worldwide,” said the designer, who is the chief executive officer and creative director of his self-named company. “Dubai will play a key role in the global market for Amiri as we continue to create a brand footprint within the Middle East and Asia.”

In 2019, Renzo Rosso and OTB Holdings took a minority stake in Amiri’s brand, and the company has been expanding its retail presence ever since.

Amiri has stores in Shanghai and Tokyo and opened its fifth U.S. location in Atlanta in October with a 4,000-square-foot venue at Phipps Plaza. Its flagship store is on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with other outposts at the Design District in Miami, in SoHo in New York and at the Wynn Las Vegas.

In Dubai, the 3,500-square-foot space is sleek and modern with materials such as marble, walnut, paloma stone and stainless steel to exhibit the designer’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and leather goods.

In addition, Amiri Dubai will be offering a special capsule collection called “Dubai Palm Tree,” which will include silk shirts and shorts, a T-shirt, hoodie and jersey shorts. Pieces will be decorated with a new hand-painted botanical illustration inspired by the date palm.

The designer, raised in Los Angeles, launched his brand in 2014. He has been making strides ever since. He is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and has been nominated three times by CFDA as menswear designer of the year.