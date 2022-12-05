×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Fashion

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

Mike Amiri Opens in Dubai With Third International Store

The Los Angeles designer is expanding in the Middle East and Asia.

Mike Amiri Dubai store
The new Amiri store at The Dubai Mall. ales@photoales.com

Los Angeles-based fashion designer Mike Amiri continues his global expansion.  

With an eye toward the Middle East, the designer has opened a store in The Dubai Mall as part of his expansion to the United Arab Emirates with local retail partner Soho Middle East.

“Amiri Dubai is the third international store we have opened this year and our eighth store worldwide,” said the designer, who is the chief executive officer and creative director of his self-named company. “Dubai will play a key role in the global market for Amiri as we continue to create a brand footprint within the Middle East and Asia.” 

Related Galleries

In 2019, Renzo Rosso and OTB Holdings took a minority stake in Amiri’s brand, and the company has been expanding its retail presence ever since.

Amiri has stores in Shanghai and Tokyo and opened its fifth U.S. location in Atlanta in October with a 4,000-square-foot venue at Phipps Plaza. Its flagship store is on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with other outposts at the Design District in Miami, in SoHo in New York and at the Wynn Las Vegas.

In Dubai, the 3,500-square-foot space is sleek and modern with materials such as marble, walnut, paloma stone and stainless steel to exhibit the designer’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and leather goods.

In addition, Amiri Dubai will be offering a special capsule collection called “Dubai Palm Tree,” which will include silk shirts and shorts, a T-shirt, hoodie and jersey shorts. Pieces will be decorated with a new hand-painted botanical illustration inspired by the date palm.

The designer, raised in Los Angeles, launched his brand in 2014. He has been making strides ever since. He is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and has been nominated three times by CFDA as menswear designer of the year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Hot Summer Bags

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mike Amiri Opens in The Dubai Mall With Third International Store

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad