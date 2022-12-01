A record number of retailers and brands — 73 — will be participating in the annual Miracle on Madison Avenue charity holiday shopping event on Saturday, according to the organizers.

After 36 years, Miracle on Madison has become a holiday tradition, combining philanthropy for children in need with in-store and street activities. Participating stores on Madison Avenue will donate 20 percent of their day’s sales to benefit The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering pediatric programs.

Last year, with the pandemic still seriously impacting the lives and health of Americans, about 50 brands participated in Miracle on Madison, compared to 73 this year. With the threat of the pandemic dissipating, retailing and people’s willingness to shop in stores and gather together has picked up.

“There is a real esprit de corps, an enormous spirit, to work together for something that counts,” said a spokeswoman for the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District, which organizes the event, adding that it’s the 11th year it is supporting Memorial Sloan Kettering. “The level of participation has really grown among stores that have been on Madison Avenue for years to newcomers that have just arrived in recent seasons.” Among the participants are Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani and Etro, as well as Peruvian Connection, Altuzarra and See Eyewear.

Scheduled are appearances by the Memorial Sloan Kettering “Caring Canines” therapy dogs, as well as strolling carolers. There will be doghouse street sculptures created by students from the School of Visual Arts, and photographer Andrew Werner will be taking free Instagrammable photos of dogs and their owners. The BID’s geography extends from 57th Street to 86th Street along Madison.