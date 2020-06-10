Motivi, the Italian diffusion brand controlled by Italian Miroglio Group, on Wednesday unveiled a new shopping experience.

Working in collaboration with software company Radicalbit, the fashion label developed a proprietary platform to introduce a live stream shopping channel, which will enable invited loyal customers of the brand to interact live with sales staff. Every 15 days, the sales staff will livestream from the brand’s 200 stores in Italy to present the latest arrivals and propose outfits, which will be shown on models. The livestreamers and the users will have the chance to interact through a live chat.

“We are proud to be the first European brand to launch this type of shopping experience, which integrates three main elements of our business: relations with customers, technology and the world of retail,” said Motivi managing director Furio Visentin, highlighting that the GoLive platform will be integrated into the brand’s e-commerce, enabling consumers to directly buy the products they discover with the livestreams from the brand’s boutiques. “At the beginning, this service will be dedicated to a selected number of consumers but our goal is to extend it as much as we can, using it also as a tool for the brand for live broadcasting.”

As Radicalbit head of international business development Massimo Minetola explained, through artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, the platform also allows during the livestreams to immediately analyze data, enabling the brand to predict the desires of consumers and offer them products that meet their needs and preferences. “This new shopping model is highly successful in China on marketplaces and in the United States, big companies like Amazon and Facebook are investing on this,” said Minetola. “But the plus of the GoLive platform adopted by Motivi is that it is fully customized according to the brand’s needs and requests.”

According to Motivi marketing director Barbara Borio, the use of this interactive service will be extended to other brands under the Miroglio Group’s umbrella in the future. Along with Motivi, the Italian fashion group operates the Oltre, Elena Mirò and Fiorella Rubino labels.