Mitchell & Ness Inks Enhanced Deal With NHL

Sports apparel company Mitchell & Ness inks new deal with NHL to expand merchandise following its acquisition by Fanatics earlier this year.

Mitchell & Ness is expanding its relationship with the National Hockey League.

Under the terms of a new deal revealed on Wednesday, the sports apparel company will be granted the rights to design and manufacture officially licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories for the NHL and all 32 of its teams. The terms of the deal align with the existing e-commerce and licensing partnership between the NHL and Fanatics, which, along with a group of celebrities including Jay-Z, acquired Mitchell & Ness in February.

Mitchell & Ness has had a long relationship with the NHL and its teams, building stores in arenas that sold team-branded merchandise and special collections. But under the new deal, current and historical products will also be available through Fanatics’ global online network, the NHL’s e-commerce stores in the U.S. and Canada, the official sites for all 32 teams, and Mitchell & Ness’ own website. In addition to select arenas, merchandise created by the brand will also be sold at the NHL Shop’s flagship store at Manhattan West in New York City, as well as at other national and local brick-and-mortar retailers.

The new collection is set to launch in November and will feature street fashion apparel and lifestyle products, including fan jerseys, outerwear, fleece, headwear, tops and bottoms.

Separately, Mitchell & Ness also inked a deal with the National Hockey League Players’ Association for rights to feature the game’s biggest former stars on a wide assortment of apparel.

“Mitchell & Ness is at the cross section of fashion, streetwear, culture and authenticity, which is a sweet spot for hockey fans,” said Brian Jennings, chief brand officer and senior executive vice president of the NHL. “We have found tremendous success in partnerships with brands like Mitchell & Ness that have proven design and retail merits and that creatively showcase and reimagine the rich history of the NHL for today’s hockey fan.”

For Fanatics, bringing Mitchell & Ness on board and extending its rights with the NHL, according to Fanatics Brands president Joe Bozich, “will create an incredible new experience for fans everywhere.” “The new assortment of Mitchell & Ness NHL products will flow through our sophisticated online and offline distribution channels to allow fans worldwide quick access to these incredible, high-quality products,” he said.

“It’s exciting to continue Mitchell & Ness’ tradition of translating the greatest moments on ice through premium product,” said Mitchell & Ness chief executive officer Kevin Wulff. “We look forward to celebrating past and present moments from the NHL’s most revered players and franchises through our digital channels, Fanatics’ vast online network, in flagship stores and at valued offline retail partners, giving consumers the chance to shop whenever or however they’d like.”

Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in Philadelphia stringing tennis racquets, creating custom golf clubs and making uniforms for the local baseball and football teams. It now operates as a separate brand within the Fanatics Commerce division.

