Multimedia Plus said it added Zoom integration to its latest version of Incite, noting that brands and retailers can use the communication platform for interactive activities, surveys and “knowledge checks.”

The company, which serves companies in the retail, restaurant and hospitality sectors, said the new version of Incite can be used to target specific groups to receive Zoom invitations while also tracking attendance and “knowledge transfer.”

Multimedia Plus counts among its clients brands and retailers such as David’s Bridal, Brooks Brothers, David Yurman, Steve Madden, MedMen and Armani, among others.

Multimedia Plus said in a statement that Incite 6.5, which is powered by QuizScore, “ensures consistent communication of information and skills with a private broadcast network and analytics to meet the demands of today’s companies.” Integration with Zoom requires downloading the Incite connector, which is now available at the Zoom App Marketplace.

“Zoom integration allows management to invite attendees and track attendance seamlessly at QuizScore.com,” the company said. “Additionally, by leveraging the full power of Incite, leadership can further ensure that a team isn’t just present, but that they understand. The system easily allows users to add a pre-meeting assessment, a live meeting interaction or even post-meeting assessment to accurately measure the knowledge transfer and effectiveness of scheduled meetings.”

David Harouche, founder, chief executive officer and chief technology officer at Multimedia Plus, said he heard from our clients “that Zoom was a great solution for them, but they were missing the integrated attendance tracking and targeted invitations, as well as having metrics to measure whether knowledge transfer was happening.”

“Putting Incite together with Zoom simply makes Zoom better by adding easy attendance tracking, easy invitations to defined employee groups and highly engaging knowledge checks,” he added.