A Capsule Collection From the Film ‘Amsterdam’ Is Available on Moda Operandi

The movie takes place in the '30s and has some great looks that viewers wanted to have after seeing the film.

Baron hat
A fedora similar to the one worn in the movie "Amsterdam." Hussein Katz

It’s a trunk show with a high-tech twist.

Moda Operandi is launching something called The Amsterdam Bazaar, a digital trunk show featuring products inspired by the costumes seen in the motion picture “Amsterdam.” The movie was recently released with an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.

The film takes place in the ’30s with three close friends, who bonded during World War I, caught up in the mysterious murder of a retired U.S. general, which leads them to a plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

The period costumes are wonderfully crafted with stellar hats, black satchels, trenchcoats and period-piece jewelry. The costumes pay homage to the Dada art movement, which is featured in the artistic endeavors undertaken by Robbie’s character.

A look taken from the movie "Amsterdam."
A look taken from the movie “Amsterdam.” Credit: Hussein Katz

The capsule collection was developed by “Amsterdam” costume designer J.R. Hawbaker, whose Moda Operandi offerings capture the spirit of the film. “There definitely were some pieces I was targeting to me as the insider of the film,” Hawbaker said from Los Angeles.

Hawbaker liked the black doctor’s bag present during the World War I scenes. “There is also this wonderful Art Deco piece that Margot’s character wears during the gala event that is a green sculptural lariat necklace. That was a fun piece that was unique to the film, and we recreated it.”

There are some 34 pieces in the capsule collection, which can be seen and preordered for 60 days on Moda Operandi, starting on Friday. The selection includes a trenchcoat like the one worn by Robbie and a faux fur capelet by the character interpreted by Taylor Swift. The capelets are made by Madeline Weeks of California-based The First by Madeline.

A medical satchel for sale on Moda Operandi.
A medical satchel for sale on Moda Operandi. Credit: Hussein Katz

Several hats made by Baron Hats of Hollywood, including the fedoras worn by several actors, are for sale. Earrings and necklaces similar to pieces seen in the movie are also available.

The idea for an “Amsterdam” trunk show came when the movie’s writer and director, David O. Russell, noticed that the test-screening audiences reacted strongly to the costumes, wanting to get the Margot Robbie look. “Somewhere inside that conversation, I came up with the idea to release a collection of items that would simultaneously bring forward the fashion, but also expand the experience of the artistry in the film to the public,” Hawbaker recalled.

With the support of the two film studios behind the movie, 20th Century Studios and New Regency, the team approached luxury e-commerce business Moda Operandi.

“Moda has become an insider resource for costume designers who often work with our dedicated private shopping team to source unique pieces for their projects,” said Lauren Santo Domingo, the cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi. “J.R. came to us with her vision for The Amsterdam Bazaar and we thought it would be an exciting, multicategory collection to showcase through a trunk show, where we have the ability to really tell a story through compelling editorial messaging.”

One added feature is the ability for someone to purchase a one-of-a-kind garment and Hollywood-style fitting with Hawbaker. After a Zoom consultation, the buyer will spend a day with the costume designer in Los Angeles discussing the design and taking part in a fitting. The final product will be delivered to the buyer’s door, along with a bespoke sketch.

