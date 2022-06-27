Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Moda Operandi’s Brandon Maxwell Event Scores With VIP Clients and Trunk Show Orders

Austin is a city that's showing some of the highest growth for Moda.

A look from Brandon Maxwell.
A look from Brandon Maxwell modeled at the Moda Operandi event. Kristen Kilpatrick Photography 2022©

Returning to an in-person event strategy, Moda Operandi has experienced strong sales from its Brandon Maxwell trunk show and luncheon held at the Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin.

The event, which featured Maxwell’s pre-spring 2023 collection, is part of Moda’s plan to roll out a series of VIP top-tier client events bringing special designer appearances to emerging U.S. markets, as well as New York City-centric events around New York Fashion Week and other activities.

“Thus far, Brandon Maxwell is one of our top-performing trunk shows of the season, and we are seeing a halo effect from the event and corresponding content on sales, which we expect to continue through the close of the trunk show on July 5. Overall, Brandon Maxwell sales are up in the high double digits percentage-wise to last year,” said a Moda Operandi spokeswoman.

Among the 48 guests were VIP clients, local tastemakers and Brandon Maxwell’s mom, Pam Woolley, who came to celebrate from Longview, Texas.

Kristen Kilpatrick Photography, Kristen Kilpatrick, Kristen Kilpatrick, Editorial photographer, Texas Editorial Photographer, Austin Texas Photographer Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi x Brandon Maxwell, Brandon Maxwell for Women, Brandon Maxwell Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo Moda Operandi, Lauren Santo Domingo Kristen Kilpatrick, Lauren Santo Domingo Austin Texas, Lauren Santo Domingo Fashion, Commodore Perry Estates Austin, luxury retail Moda Operand, Brandon Maxwell Collaboration with Lauren San Domingo, Kristen Kilpatrick Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi event Commodore Perry Estate
Brandon Maxwell, Jim Gold, chief executive officer of Moda Operandi, and Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer. Kristen Kilpatrick Photography 2

“Moda has always been an important part of the Brandon Maxwell story. I’m thrilled to join them here in my home state of Texas to celebrate the launch of the pre-spring 2023 collection. I’m even more honored that they are supporting arts education by donating proceeds from this event to the University of Texas,” said Maxwell.

Kristen Kilpatrick Photography, Kristen Kilpatrick, Kristen Kilpatrick, Editorial photographer, Texas Editorial Photographer, Austin Texas Photographer Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi x Brandon Maxwell, Brandon Maxwell for Women, Brandon Maxwell Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo Moda Operandi, Lauren Santo Domingo Kristen Kilpatrick, Lauren Santo Domingo Austin Texas, Lauren Santo Domingo Fashion, Commodore Perry Estates Austin, luxury retail Moda Operand, Brandon Maxwell Collaboration with Lauren San Domingo, Kristen Kilpatrick Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi event Commodore Perry Estate
A look from Brandon Maxwell modeled at the luncheon. Kristen Kilpatrick Photography 2022©

Following the three-course lunch on June 15, where eight models paraded around the Ken Fulk-designed pool showcasing more than 20 looks, guests headed upstairs to the Estate’s Mr. & Mrs. Perry’s suite to see the complete collection and to place their trunk show preorders.

The number-one bestseller from the day and in the trunk show overall since then by revenue is the dress worn by Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi, to the Austin lunch. The peplum hem cotton-silk midi dress is priced at $1,195. Additional top sellers include the $1,595 peplum cotton-silk pencil skirt and corresponding $1,195 sunset jersey knit top, the $1,495 cotton-silk peplum top and matching $1,495 cotton-silk wide-legged pants, the $6,995 cotton-silk ball gown and the $2,295 silk bubble minidress.

Moda Operandi's Brandon Maxwell Event Draws
Brandon Maxwell’s wide-legged pants are a trunk show bestseller. courtesy shot.

The denim pieces have also been checking. The $695 pleated wide-legged jeans, the $895 ombré denim shirt and $2,695 pleated skirts have been selling well. The spokeswoman also pointed out that the $895 classic satin ombré pumps have been selling in all colors.

 

Kristen Kilpatrick Photography, Kristen Kilpatrick, Kristen Kilpatrick, Editorial photographer, Texas Editorial Photographer, Austin Texas Photographer Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi x Brandon Maxwell, Brandon Maxwell for Women, Brandon Maxwell Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo Moda Operandi, Lauren Santo Domingo Kristen Kilpatrick, Lauren Santo Domingo Austin Texas, Lauren Santo Domingo Fashion, Commodore Perry Estates Austin, luxury retail Moda Operand, Brandon Maxwell Collaboration with Lauren San Domingo, Kristen Kilpatrick Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi event Commodore Perry Estate
The Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, the setting for Moda Operandi’s luncheon for Brandon Maxwell. Kristen Kilpatrick Photography 2022©

Ten percent of the proceeds from the day’s sales benefited the Brandon Maxwell Textile and Apparel Scholarship Fund at the University of Texas.

Austin is a city that’s showing some of the highest growth for Moda. Since the pandemic began, its revenues in the region have gone up 93 percent, with a 72 percent increase in customers, said the spokeswoman. Top brands in Austin include Brandon Maxwell, Johanna Ortiz, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino and Prada.

Moda Operandi has just restarted its in-person events program following COVID-19, and Santo Domingo and Moda are traveling around the U.S. to key cities with their favorite designers, connecting them with their VIP and potential customers. Some 48 percent of their clients work with personal shoppers, and these clients spend an average of $2,700 per order, placing more than 20 orders per year, mostly on ready-to-wear.

 

Kristen Kilpatrick Photography, Kristen Kilpatrick, Kristen Kilpatrick, Editorial photographer, Texas Editorial Photographer, Austin Texas Photographer Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi x Brandon Maxwell, Brandon Maxwell for Women, Brandon Maxwell Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Lauren Santo Domingo Moda Operandi, Lauren Santo Domingo Kristen Kilpatrick, Lauren Santo Domingo Austin Texas, Lauren Santo Domingo Fashion, Commodore Perry Estates Austin, luxury retail Moda Operand, Brandon Maxwell Collaboration with Lauren San Domingo, Kristen Kilpatrick Moda Operandi, Moda Operandi event Commodore Perry Estate
Lauren Santo Domingo addressing women at the luncheon. Kristen Kilpatrick Photography 2

Santo Domingo will be hosting a cocktail to celebrate Giambattista Valli and his debut home collection at Galerie Gismondi July 5 in Paris during couture.

 

