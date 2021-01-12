Jim Gold, former president and chief merchandising officer of the Neiman Marcus Group, has been named interim chief executive officer of Moda Operandi.

The CEO post was previously held by Ganesh Srivats, who has departed to pursue another opportunity, the company said Tuesday. A Moda Operandi spokeswoman said Srivats has a new job but was not at liberty to disclose where.

“Jim brings with him extensive fashion retail experience and a deep understanding of Moda Operandi’s luxury consumer,” said Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi, in a statement. “I look forward to working with Jim as we envision new and exciting ways to serve our extraordinary clients.”

The company did not indicate whether a search for a permanent CEO is underway or if Gold would be a candidate for that position.

“We will confirm and announce a permanent CEO when that decision has been made. Nothing more to share in the meantime,” the spokeswoman told WWD.

She added that as interim CEO, Gold will be supervising the entire business. “Today is Day One for him so he is focused on immersing himself in all areas of the company,” the spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Founded in 2010 by Santo Domingo and Aslaug Magnúsdóttir, Moda Operandi is an online luxury fashion retailer that allows customers to preorder looks directly from designers, immediately after their runway show. It has more than 200 employees, ships to 125 countries, has three showrooms, in New York, London and Hong Kong, and has raised $345 million in equity capital.

Gold joined Neiman Marcus Stores in 1991 and steadily advanced up the ranks through the buying and stores organizations, becoming vice president of Neiman Marcus Last Call in 1997. Three years later, he was named vice president, divisional merchandise manager, women’s designer sportswear. In 2002, he was promoted to senior vice president, general merchandise manager over men’s, cosmetics and fragrances. He was appointed president and CEO of Bergdorf Goodman in 2004, and in 2010, he was appointed president and chief merchandising officer for the Neiman Marcus Group. He left the Neiman Marcus Group in March 2019.

In addition to serving as interim CEO of Moda Operandi, Gold is on the boards of Joor Software, Vuori Clothing and World of Children. He also serves as a specialist adviser to Aequi Acquisition Corp.