Moda Operandi Picks An Insider to Head RTW

Moda Operandi, the luxury website, has promoted Marc Rofsky to director of buying, with responsibilities for overseeing all areas of ready-to-wear including the designer, evening, contemporary, resort wear, denim and ski categories.

Rofsky, formerly Moda’s senior buyer for designer ready-to-wear for the past year, will be overseeing the merchandising strategy, portfolio management, bringing on new brands, and the development of exclusive capsules as well as special projects for the ready-to-wear division. Prior to joining Moda, he was director of wholesale for Valentino and a senior buyer of designer ready-to-wear at Barneys New York.

Rofsky starts his new job on July 11 and will report to April Hennig, Moda’s chief merchandising officer.

“Marc is a uniquely talented merchant with an innate passion for product and strong business acumen. He has been with us for over a year now and during that time has developed strong relationships with our brand partners and a keen understanding of Moda’s unique customer base.” Hennig also said Rofsky has “deep experience in luxury.”

Rofsky will be filling responsibilities left by Lisa Ruffle, former director of buying, who left the company.

Tiernan Cowling, formerly with Kirna Zabete, will assume the role of senior buyer of designer ready-to-wear.