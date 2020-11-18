“The trunk show component was our founding business model,” Lisa Aiken, fashion and buying director for the nine-year-old Moda Operandi, told WWD. “In terms of us really focusing on the insights we glean from the trunk shows, it’s been about two years.”

She said 70 different data points are aggregated and analyzed that provide predictive insights and help set Moda Operandi’s buy for the season ahead, though to some extent, the company’s buying plan has always been influenced by trunk show results.

“We have a very engaged VIP client base which accounts for a substantial portion of trunk show business,” said Aiken. “She’s shopping ahead of the season even in this moment” of the pandemic. “She is spending more,” Aiken added.Echoing her ceo, Aiken said, “Comfort and fashion aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. She’s not necessarily willing to sacrifice the fashion component of her wardrobe because she is indoors and her lifestyle has changed.”She said Moda’s trunk show shopper is “very representative of the luxury segment of shoppers we cater to with our brand assortment.”

Each trunk show runs on Moda’s web site for about two weeks. The shows get bolstered by Moda Live, which are interactive, shoppable live videos hosted by designers and fashion insiders. They bring luxury clients behind the scenes and into the showrooms of designers and brands. Johanna Ortiz, Carolina Herrera, Peter Do, Paco Rabanne and Zimmermann are among the designer brands that have participated in Moda Live. In the 24 hours after a brand is showcased on Moda Live, it sees, on average, a 45 percent increase in sales.

Pre-COVID-19, Moda conducted in-person trunk shows, typically salon-style, often in Moda’s own showrooms, located in New York, London and Hong Kong. “That was the basis of us evolving into Moda Live,” said Aiken.

“What we often see on the runway can be one step too far, but spring 2021 had far more of a lifestyle component, a thoughtfulness around end use, versus those amazing runway moments,” said Aiken. “From a commercial side, I found it really exciting. It really tied together who the designer is, and who is shopping that designer.” Aiken sees the resort season as challenging over the next couple of months, whereas next April and May should be healthier for designer sales.

“At a moment like this discussing fashion trends might seem frivolous. But fashion trends can offer illuminating insight. How customers feel about the present and the near future is revealed by their wardrobe choices,” said Srivats.