Molteni&C Opens Flagship in Helsinki

MILAN — High-end furnishings and designs business Molteni Group opened its first Molteni&C flagship in Helsinki, Finland, as it continues to roll out stores globally.

The opening of the latest Molteni&C store is the culmination of a partnership established over 15 years ago with Blomer, a leading interior design hub, the Molteni Group said in a statement. Spanning two levels and more than 5,000 square feet, the store is located in Ullanlinna, the southernmost district in the center of Helsinki, a neighborhood known for its Art Nouveau architecture and verdant parks and waterfront paths.

Molteni&C boasts a vast retail network of flagships in more than 90 different countries, including major cities like London, New York, Milan, Paris, Miami, Los Angeles and Barcelona. The group said last month that cities including Frankfurt; Belgrade, Serbia; Mumbai; Melbourne, Australia, as well as countries such as Singapore, Panama and Mexico will see store openings in the near term.

Molteni’s Helsinki flagship. Courtesy of Molteni



The Helsinki flagship is outfitted with Molteni&C’s latest in fine kitchens and furnishings with pieces created in collaboration with major international designers and architecture firms, including Vincent Van Duysen, the Belgian architect and designer who has been creative director of the brand since 2016. Van Duysen was a driving force behind the new Molteni&C|Outdoor division with updated works by the late Italian design and architecture maestro Gio Ponti. Van Duysen also re-envisaged the famed Palinfrasca couch first designed by legendary Molteni designer Luca Meda in the ‘80s.

Molteni&C’s premier outdoor collection. Courtesy of Molteni

Among the pieces on display in the store are the Half a Square table by Cypriot, London-based designer Michael Anastassiades, Van Duysen’s Janet chairs, and the Azul bed by contemporary Italian designer Nicola Gallizia.

In 2022 overall, Molteni&C saw its revenues climb 26 percent to 304 million euros. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 36 percent as the company opened 12 Molteni&C flagships in 2022.