Molteni&C Unveils Its Renovated Milan Boutique

MILAN — High-end furnishings and design business Molteni Group upgraded its Molteni&C store in Milan’s Brera district from store to boutique status, with a redesign by famed architect Vincent Van Duysen.

Molteni Group on Monday said the Milan boutique is operated by showroom partner A.Puntostadio and is located on a corner where Via Solferino meets Via Pontaccio, a spot where fashion and design stores abound.

Inside the space is characterized by a palette of calming tones, floors laid with travertine and Molteni&C’s latest in fine kitchens and furnishings with pieces created in collaboration with major international designers and architecture firms, including Van Duysen. The Belgian architect and designer has been creative director of the brand since 2016.

Van Duysen was a driving force behind the new Molteni&C|Outdoor division with updated works by the late Italian design and architecture maestro Gio Ponti. Van Duysen also re-envisaged the famed Palinfrasca couch first designed by legendary Molteni designer Luca Meda in the ‘80s.

Molteni&C upgrades its Milan store to boutique status, redesigned by architect Vincent Van Duysen. Courtesy of Molteni Group

Molteni&C continues to roll out stores globally and currently has a retail network of flagships in more than 90 countries, including major cities like London, New York, Milan, Paris, Miami, Los Angeles and Barcelona. The group said last month that cities including Frankfurt; Belgrade, Serbia; Mumbai, and Melbourne, Australia, as well as countries such as Singapore, Panama and Mexico will see store openings in the near term. It opened a Helsinki, Finland, flagship last month.

Showcased in the new Milan store are furnishings and kitchens from the 2023 collection and signature pieces from the Molteni&C|Outdoor, Heritage and Landmark lines. Among them, the Porta Volta chairs designed by international architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron; Augusto, a sofa designed by Van Duysen; the Pannacotta coffee table by Ron Gilad, and the D.150.5 chaise longue by Gio Ponti, which was originally designed in 1952 for the outdoor spaces of the Andrea Doria cruise ship.

In 2022 overall, Molteni&C saw revenues climb 26 percent to 304 million euros. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 36 percent as the company opened 12 Molteni&C flagships in 2022.