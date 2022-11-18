×
Moose Knuckles Opens Experiential Store Concept in Atlanta

The store concept was conceived in partnership with Tokyo-based architectural firm Curiosity.

Moose Knuckles at Lenox Square in Atlanta.
The new Moose Knuckles store in Atlanta. Austyn Wyche

Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear firm, has unveiled a new store concept with an Atlanta location in Lenox Square, which opened Friday.

The Atlanta store marks the brand’s 11th store in the U.S.

Moose Knuckles teamed up with Tokyo-based architectural firm Curiosity, known for its diverse portfolio of work for luxury labels including Versace, Moynat, Graff, Fendi, Berlutti, Dolce & Gabbana and Tag Heuer. Led by interior and product designer Gwenaël Nicolas, Curiosity is known for its minimal, airy presentation with a focus on light and movement through spaces.

Mannequins on display at the Moose Knuckles boutique.

Inspired by urban winter life, the 3,000-square-foot store recreates a winter cityscape. The store concept illustrates the Moose Knuckles world with features designed to personify the cozy essence of Moose Knuckles’ cold weather technology. Store features include the “Moose Cocoon,” an inviting fabric sphere illuminated with light from within, flanked by mannequins, welcoming customers into the store. The one-level store also has floor-to-ceiling digital screens that double as mirrors. The screens can transport customers to scenes of the Canadian tundra and urban nature or simulate immersive brand-related experiences when customers try on the label’s RFID tag-equipped styles.

Merchandise at the new Moose Knuckles in Atlanta.

The store has natural finishes of Canadian oak and textured stones with concrete floors and metallic mesh partitions. Mannequins are positioned at the top of the displays, appearing ready to jump into bustling street life. A wall designed to mimic the brand’s logo also highlights the label’s core fall 2022 Icons collection.

Some 45 percent of the merchandise in the store is women’s apparel and accessories, and 55 percent is menswear and accessories. Retail prices range from $135 for accessories up to $2,000 for coats.

Accessories run the gamut from caps, beanies, scarves and gloves, while rtw includes sweatshirts, hoodies, trousers, T-shirts and polos. Extensions of outerwear include vests and zip up fleeces, and outwear for kids and dogs.

“This is our first store in the South, and Atlanta is a very important market there and also very aligned with our brand. We wanted to meet the demand for the growing Atlanta luxury market, which is why we invested so much in the design. It shows our intention to become a year round lifestyle brand,” Ayal Twik, founder and chief marketing officer of Moose Knuckles Canada, told WWD.

He said Moose Knuckles carries garments that have all levels of weight and warmth such as hybrid products, lightweight down, hoodies, separates and sherpa. “The company’s e-commerce and wholesale business have shown demand, and we are responding to that,” he said. He declined to give a first-year sales projection for the store.

Outerwear at the Moose Knuckles boutique.


“As global luxury consumers return to in-person shopping, Moose Knuckles is exploring new ways of enhancing the shopping experience in our boutiques,” added Andrea Elliott, Moose Knuckles’ executive vice president of direct-to-consumer. “Physical stores are an important distribution channel for Moose and allow us to develop memorable moments with customers, share important product knowledge details and features of our incredible outerwear, along with creating personal fit sessions to get them the perfect piece for their lifestyle,” she said.

As reported, Moose Knuckles is featuring Natasha Lyonne of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll,” and Method Man of Wu-Tan Clan in its fall Icons outerwear collection campaign.

