Last year, Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott visited Canada for the first time and came as a special guest to a launch event at Hudson’s Bay in Toronto. He liked the vibe.

“I simply fell in love with the staff, the store and the fans who showed me so much love. Then I thought, it would be great to do something together,” Scott said.

The encounter led to an 11-piece, limited-edition men’s and women’s collection, called Hudson’s Bay Company Collection + Moschino Couture, which launches Tuesday in pop-up shops at Hudson’s Bay’s Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto flagships, and on thebay.com.

The exclusive line, made in Italy, ties in with Hudson’s Bay 350th-anniversary celebration this year. Among the items: the wool moto jacket, priced $1,495; a calf leather waist bag, $945; a calf leather belt, $350; a fleece hoodie, $895; fleece lounge pants, $745; a polo dress, $395; a metal key ring, $185, and a jersey logo T-shirt; $295. Several of the items are unisex.

“The biker bag is the must-have of the collection, although you will see me lounging in that sweatsuit all winter long,” said Scott. “The thing that makes this [collaboration] so special is that I was able to work with their iconic striped wool blanket design — I am obsessed with it.”

“Jeremy worked off some of Moschino’s most iconic items — the moto bag, biker jacket and lounge suits. It’s the perfect marriage of his avant-garde and forward design aesthetic, with our famous point blanket striped design that’s rooted in Hudson’s Bay Company’s 350-year history,” said Tyler Franch, Hudson’s Bay’s vice president and fashion director. The collection, Franch added, has “a really lighthearted aesthetic. The styling is fun.”

The line ties in with Hudson’s Bay 350th-anniversary celebration this year, whereby the department store reissued limited-edition point blanket colorways from its archival collection, and collaborated with brands on products with the signature stripes. For Hudson’s Bay Company Collection + Moschino Couture line, a campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Moschino’s creative team, with models Stella Maxwell and Denek Kania.

Asked what shoppers are looking for these days, Scott replied, “What they have always wanted — something special and unique that inspires them and captures their imagination.”