Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spinoff Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Business

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

Moschino to Take Control of Brand Distribution in Mainland China

As part of Moschino's repositioning strategy, Moschino has signed a letter of intent to take on the management of the brand's stores in Mainland China effective June 2022. 

Moschino RTW Spring 2022
Moschino RTW Spring 2022 Masato Onoda for WWD

MILAN – Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A. is taking control of the brand’s distribution in Mainland China, signaling the increasing relevance of that market for the label.

Moschino has signed a letter of intent to take on the management of the brand’s stores in Mainland China, effective in June 2022.  The stores have been operated for the past 10 years by Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

This is “another pillar of Moschino’s repositioning strategy,” said executive chairman Massimo Ferretti.

The agreement follows Aeffe’s decision last July to acquire the 30 percent stake in Moschino it did not own from Sinv Holding S.p.A., Sinv Real Estate S.p.A. and Sinv Lab S.r.l., for more than 66.5 million euros, with the goal to further develop the label.

“We are now able to manage the entire brand value chain, from product to quality, from distribution to communication,” said Ferretti. “Given the importance of the Mainland China market, the direct management of the distribution will permit us to accurately control the brand image, provide an attentive customer service and, above all, to accelerate the commercial penetration based on a development plan that includes new openings and the strengthening of the travel retail business.”

Related Galleries

The executive acknowledged the company’s partners expertise in “developing the market over the past years, which has laid a solid foundation for the brand.”

The takeover will involve around 20 stores. In addition, Moschino will open four franchised stores with a new partner. The company expects to have 30 directly operated stores and 22 franchised units in five years.

The Italian fashion group is publicly listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Bourse, and, in addition to Moschino, its stable of brands include Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini.

As reported, Aeffe saw a strong acceleration in the first nine months of the year, which led the Italian fashion company to report a net profit of 23.2 million euros compared with a net loss of 14 million euros in the same period last year.

In the nine months ended Sept. 30, revenues amounted to 250 million euros, up 20.9 percent compared with 206.8 million euros in the same period last year, driven by double-digit growth in all its markets.

In Asia and in the rest of the world, sales rose 26.9 percent to 50.1 million euros, representing 20.1 percent of the total. The Greater China area drove the growth, with a 35 percent gain.

The annual amfAR Gala this month returned to Los Angeles and honored the brand’s creative director, Jeremy Scott.

Moschino was founded by Franco Moschino in 1983 and Aeffe has held the license for the production and distribution of the brand’s women’s and men’s collections since then.

Following the designer’s death in 1994, Aeffe acquired a 70 percent stake in the company, further developing the brand globally. Rossella Jardini succeeded her mentor, Franco Moschino, designing the collections for two decades, until Scott’s arrival.

The American designer has successfully tapped into the quirky and ironic vein so ingrained in the brand by the label’s founder, but has added a contemporary spin to the tongue-in-cheek looks that shaped the brand’s legacy by tapping into today’s pop iconography. Scott’s social networking skills and connections have contributed to the brand’s success, as have his sensibility for art and music, his ability to speak to a younger generation and his relationship with celebrities, ranging from Rihanna and Katy Perry to Miley Cyrus.

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Moschino to Take Control of Label

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moschino to Take Control of Label

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad