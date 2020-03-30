By  on March 30, 2020

PARIS — Most e-commerce sites have seen a decline in sales since March 15, with steep drops for fashion and home decoration, according to French association Fevad.

Seventy-six percent of the 136 web sites in France polled by Fevad are experiencing a drop in business — and half of these noted sales dropping by more than 50 percent since mid-March. Fashion and home decoration are among activities the hardest hit. Activities rising include food, technology and educational items.

