LONDON — Mr Porter will be showcasing fashion’s most sought after items in one place this summer with the launch of Super Mart on Monday.

The stand-alone on-site marketplace features 330 ready-to-wear, accessories, lifestyle and gift items from 29 established and cult brands, 12 of which are new to the retailer. More than 60 percent of the pieces are exclusive to the retailer.

Brands making their Mr Porter debut include Better Gift Shop, Burned Out, Friends With Animals, General Admission, Good Morning Tapes, Hatton Labs, Hype Rugs, Jam Home Made, Martine Ali, Midwest Kids, Mr Maria and Polite Worldwide.

Exclusive items, such as limited-edition Medicom Gilapple key fobs, figurines and merchandise made in collaboration with Undercover Madstore, will be available for the first time outside that brand’s Japan pop-up.

The multibrand capsule also features a selection of 25 band T-shirts from collector Tom Hunt’s Burned Out archive.

Other standout pieces from this summer drop include a fringed organic cotton throw from Endless Joy; a printed cotton bandana from Blue Blue Japan; a wooden skateboard from Billionaire Boys Club; a Andy Warhol + Jean-Michel Basquiat printed figurine set from Be@rbrick, and compact arcade games from Neo Legend.

“It’s been fantastic for us to work on a large multibrand collection that champions diverse contemporary products from both established and cult brands, many of which have loyal fan bases but have not been available on a global scale before,” said Sam Kershaw, buying director or Mr Porter.

He added that the launch of Super Mart is also in line with its 10th anniversary, which focuses on “discovery, inclusivity, craftsmanship and community.”

George Archer, senior buyer at Mr Porter, saw Super Mart as an opportunity to gather together brands from around the world in one place.

“Since many of us have been unable to travel, as part of the collection, we’ve sourced pieces you can’t easily find online, including our exclusive partnership with Undercover Madstore. Think cute teddy bear keyrings and miniature versions of the label’s iconic Gilapple lamp. Also in the mix is Mr. Justin Bieber’s new go-to L.A. label, Polite Worldwide, as well as a few of my personal favorite brands, such as Better Gift Shop and Good Morning Tapes,” he added.

The retailer also released a campaign for the launch, in which the online marketplace was materialized as a physical concept store for cool kids to hang out and pick up the latest buzzy drops.