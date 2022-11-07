×
EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Brings Fashion and Beauty to Selfridges Corner Shop

This is the first time the brand has set up an immersive pop-up.

Mugler Selfridges
French luxury brand Mugler is taking over Selfridge’s Corner Shop with "Body Spaces." Courtesy of Selfridges

LONDON The smell of fashion.

French luxury brand Mugler is taking over Selfridge’s Corner Shop with “Body Spaces” until Dec. 3, dedicating the space to the brand’s signature scents Angel, Alien and Alien Goddess along with select pieces from its Mugler fall 2022 and spring 2023 collections as well as festive gifts.

The Corner Shop features a series of reflective silver surface sculptures created in partnership with Random Studios to showcase the human body and its natural contours.

“Our Mugler installation at Selfridges was born from my love of curves. The pop-up is an over-scaled series of sculptures inspired by the human form and built in Mugler’s signature chrome. I loved the idea of a bold view from the street and a much more intimate experience when inside the sculptures,” said American designer Casey Cadwallader, creative director of Mugler, who joined the house in 2017.

This is the first time the brand has set up an immersive pop-up. “[It’s] a unique approach that is accompanied by a strong architectural gesture. It is all the audacity and creativity of our house gathered in one place,” said Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum, global president of Mugler fashion and fragrances.

The Corner Shop features a series of reflective silver surface sculptures created in partnership with Random Studios
The Corner Shop features a series of reflective silver surface sculptures created in partnership with Random Studios. Courtesy of Selfridges

A limited number of the fragrances will be sold in chrome hues. Angel, one of Mugler’s bestselling scents, is getting a special treatment with the brand producing 30 unique bottles that are hand-blown and hand-sculpted and available at the pop-up.

Existing and new customers of Mugler perfumes will be able to refill their bottles at the fragrance fountain at the Corner Shop. Angel has been refillable since 1992 and the brand has promised to dispose of the installation sustainably and ethically.

Starting from 25 pounds, Mugler stationery and playing cards will be available as a nod to the festive period ahead.

