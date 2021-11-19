Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Betting on Belmont Park

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Business

Prada’s Capital Markets Day Addresses Succession Plans, Potential Europe Listing, Farfetch/YNAP Merger

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on Track

The year-over-year survey was conducted by Multimedia Plus.

Multimedia Plus, the training and communications technology platform provider, released a post-COVID-19 impact survey, which measures the impact of COVID-19 on “pressing industry issues focused on technology, training and spending priorities,” the company said.

The key finding? The retail and hospitality industries are back in a growth mode.

David Harouche, chief technology officer, chief executive officer and founder of Multimedia Plus, said the year-over-year survey “serves as an eye-opener that the shift to normal is clearly underway. We expected that retailers and hospitality industry executives would be shifting priorities, and the numbers align.”

Multimedia Plus said 64.6 percent of respondents said recruiting “is their biggest challenge in staffing up for the holiday season compared to 36.5 percent of respondents in 2020.” And 39 percent of respondents noted that supply chain issues is their highest concern heading into holiday, “with 35 percent citing staffing Issues as their main concern,” the company said, adding that this “is a stark contrast from 52 percent of 2020 respondents saying new pandemic closures were their main concern.”

Related Galleries

With IT, 58.2 percent of those polled said their 2022 IT spending would remain the same while 29.7 percent said they were planning on spending 10 percent or more. And in leadership and safety training, 39 percent cited leadership development training as the highest priority for 2022. In the prior survey, the company said it was virtually tied with safety training (24 to 22.9 percent).

Harouche said these priorities requires faster training and communicating. “With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s clear that staffing, onboarding and leadership training are key concerns compared to safety training last year,” he said. “From an operational standpoint, executives need tools to help them communicate these shifting priorities to the frontline more than ever before.”

The company also said as stores and restaurants begin to rapidly staff up, “onboarding new associates quickly and efficiently is key. New protocols and procedures, including operations, sanitation, contactless payment, new HR rules and much more must be communicated consistently to all.”

And as situations change state by state, even county by county, “communications must be fast and targeted to be effective. In fact, the speed of these changes requires associates to be reached daily on their personal devices before they even set foot in a store. Communicating with them quickly and continuously is more important than ever before.”

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Industry Survey Shows Business Back on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad