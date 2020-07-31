Muji U.S.A., one of the many retail victims of COVID-19, will permanently close all seven of its stores in California as part of the company’s Chapter 11 restructuring.

The locations are in Los Angeles on the Third Street Promenade, Hollywood, Santa Anita, Stanford, San Jose, Santa Monica and San Francisco.

The Chapter 11 filing in Delaware by Muji U.S.A on July 20 does not impact the Japanese retailer’s operations in Canada, Japan, and elsewhere around the globe, the company said.

Muji plans to use the court-supervised Chapter 11 process “to navigate the impacts of COVID-19 on brick-and-mortar retail and to reposition the brand’s e-commerce business as customer behavior has shifted to online shopping as a result of the pandemic.”

Satoshi Okazaki, chief executive officer of Muji U.S.A. commented, “At Muji we are so thankful for our customers and the community who have supported our stores throughout the years. We are especially grateful to our California community. As we work through the restructuring process, we hope to someday bring brick-and-mortar Muji stores back to California, and look forward to serving our California customers online in the meantime.”