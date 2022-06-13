Mytheresa Taps Rimowa for First Lifestyle Pop-up

LONDON — Mytheresa isn’t wasting any time getting its new Life category off the ground. Later this month, it will unveil a digital pop-up with Rimowa, and act as the exclusive launch partner of the Rimowa Originals Quartz.

The pop-up will showcase Quartz from June 20 and stock a variety of sizes including the Trunk Plus, Check-In M, Cabin and the Personal Cross-Body Bag in the new color.

The online retailer will also offer similar styles in classic Rimowa shades including black, silver and titanium. The pop-up will come with a dedicated campaign directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul, shot by the photographer Marc de Groot.

Mytheresa unveiled Life last month with products that mirror its aesthetic and aim to respond to customers’ evolving needs.

Life sits alongside womenswear, menswear and kidswear and embraces “all aspects of luxury lifestyle,” including furniture, lighting, textiles, tabletop, decorative objects, pet and travel accessories.

The only thing it won’t be carrying — for now — are large pieces such as beds and sofas.

Mytheresa is hosting a pop-up with Rimowa to launch the brand’s new Quartz collection. Courtesy image

As reported, Mytheresa’s chief executive officer Michael Kliger said the company sees enormous potential in the home and lifestyle category and believes there is pent-up demand among its customers for more than just cashmere blankets, cushions and scented candles.

“People who love to dress in beautiful things tend to be the same ones who want to surround themselves with beautiful things. This new category is addressing our customers who are homeowners, and maybe even multiple homeowners. It’s customer-driven, inspirational and very exciting for us. It’s a big step,” Kliger said.

At the time of the launch, Kliger made a point of saying that travel would be part of the Life offer. He said luxury luggage is back in demand now that lockdowns have lifted, and customers are “on the go once again.”

Mytheresa is curating the offer and handling the sales on the site, but is leaving fulfillment and delivery to the 60 brands it has taken on board.

As reported, the retailer is working with a variety of brands from the worlds of fashion, interiors and furniture for Life. They range from Loro Piana, Missoni and Aquazzura to Vitra, Fornasetti and Cassina, and Ginori 1735, Serax and Zaha Hadid.

Kliger believes that the wide range of products will appeal to the Mytheresa audience. In a bid to engage customers further, the site will also be creating new content, with editorial features, brand experiences, special campaigns, events, music and podcast projects.

Rimowa was founded in 1898, and in 1937, it introduced its signature aviation-inspired aluminum. In 2000, it made the first polycarbonate suitcase, and in 2017, it became a part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.