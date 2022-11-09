×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows With Loewe

Designer Jonathan Anderson's was inspired by traditional Chinese pottery for exclusive bags.

By
Rhonda Richford, Miles Socha
Plus Icon
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Isabelle Huppert, J.W. Anderson and Naomi Campbell unveil Christmas decorations at Le Printemps on November 09, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Isabelle Huppert, J.W. Anderson and Naomi Campbell unveil Christmas decorations at Le Printemps on Nov. 9 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

PARIS — Naomi Campbell and Isabelle Huppert brought a bit of holiday spirit to the city of lights as they unveiled the Christmas windows at Paris department store Printemps. The duo appeared alongside Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, LVMH chief executive officer Sidney Toledano and Printemps CEO Jean-Marc Bellaiche for the official curtain raiser.

Dancing marionettes brought an old-fashioned air to the displays. In the Loewe window, miniature trapeze artists swooped from the ceiling among gold stars and Santa, while other windows celebrated a circus theme with swinging dolls and animated animals.

After snipping the ribbon with flair, Campbell gamely posed for selfies with fans and wished onlookers a happy holiday season, before decamping to an exclusive cocktail where she chatted with Toledano and talked up the African fashion scene.

Related Galleries

Huppert said she had just wrapped two films back to back, “My Crime” in Paris and “Sidonie in Japan,” in Tokyo. She said while she loves Christmas, she doesn’t go in for turkey and all the trimmings.

“I like to betray the traditional food program,” she said, and prefers to change up the menu every year. “I’m a bit more random. I have nothing planned in advance, so you have to try to be creative at the last moment.” Snowy mountains are a must for her holidays she added, but likes to try a new locations and keeps the decision making to the last minute as well.

This season will be spent performing and updated version of The Glass Menagerie at Paris’ Odeon. The play was originally set for September 2021, but went through a series of fits and starts due to pandemic-related shutdowns. That it will finally get a full run is “a really happy moment,” Huppert said. The play runs Nov. 26 to Dec. 22.

She hoped the Christmas season and display would bring a bit of light to people this year. “I hope Christmas will be a little bit comforting because the world’s not going so well. In moments like this, you can’t go on without having a thought of others. Hopefully this celebration will bring some joy to people,” she reflected.

Huppert and Anderson bonded over their shared love of American artist Robert Wilson. “We have a great connection and you can tell that he’s very, very much attracted by other representations of creativity, like art, painting and theater,” she said. “It’s always nice to meet someone who is not exclusively focused on what they do, but also on different sources of inspiration. What he does is like no one else — so creative and so powerful.”

Anderson chose to celebrate craft for the holiday installation, zeroing in on a new collection of iconic bags rendered in the same colors as Chinese monochrome ceramics. They informed the look of the atrium installation, and some of the leather goods were camouflaged by shelves of the same color.

Large double-gourd vase with pale celadon glaze Qing dynasty, Qianlong period and reign mark circa 1765 Zhuyuetang Collection
Large double-gourd vase with pale celadon glaze Qing dynasty, Qianlong period and reign mark circa 1765 Zhuyuetang Collection. Courtesy of Loewe

The clean shapes and distinct colors of the Chinese ceramics, which date as far back as the 15th century, have long captivated Anderson, who has often gazed at them at The British Museum. “They look like they were made yesterday,” he marveled.

To shine more light on these rare objects, the designer commissioned British art historian Dr. James Fox to make a mini documentary that debuted Wednesday on Loewe’s Instagram account.

Loewe also plans to sponsor a ceramics education program at the Jingdezhen Ceramics University in the Chinese city of the same name, prized as a porcelain capital for a millennium.

“What I love about craft or the making of things is that there’s always something you didn’t know. And there’s always something to learn,” he said. “It’s very personal to me. It’s like an ambition that one day that I will buy a yellow bowl from that period.”

While admitting it’s unlikely he’ll find any museum-quality Chinese ceramics under his Christmas tree, Anderson said he cherishes the holiday period: a time to unplug, overeat, “reset” and spend quality time with his family and high-school friends in Northern Ireland.

Among the designer’s treasured childhood holiday memories are visiting London with his father and strolling by the Christmas windows at Harrods, Selfridges and Bond Street, each with its own story to tell.

One of Anderson’s first jobs in fashion was doing the windows at Prada, so he’s sensitive to their purpose, blending products with a fantasy aspect. For Loewe boutiques, “we’ve done these amazing trees that light up and then we’ve got a snail that crawls over the top of them, which is like very glittery and fun,” he related. “For me, windows are the dust jacket of the book somehow.”

The holiday season is looking positive for Printemps, said Bellaiche, who was “a little bit emotional” as he celebrated his first window unveiling since taking the CEO spot during the pandemic.

He acknowledged the multiple macro problems of the energy crisis, inflation and geopolitical tension as we head into the holiday season. Summer sales were up significantly with the return of tourists, while October was down because of the fuel shortages impacting transportation in smaller cities across France. “We’ve been a bit penalized by that,” he said. “But overall we are optimistic because we see that what we have done with our new branding and new spaces, and making the stores much more experiential and omnichannel, are paying off.”

He also cited the strong dollar going into the holiday season as bringing Americans to the store.

In a nod to the country’s “energy sobriety” efforts to reduce electricity use, this year the lights will be turned off at 11 p.m. He said the shorter hours will be a 20 percent saving from last year’s energy use.

“We still want kids to come and see the animated windows,” he said. “It’s kind of a signal that the COVID[-19] crisis is over. To welcome big brands and big celebrities has been a tradition. Now to be able to do it again — we wanted to bring the magic.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Hot Summer Bags

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Naomi Campbell, Isabelle Huppert Light Up Printemps Christmas Windows with Loewe

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad