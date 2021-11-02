Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Accessories

Manolo Blahnik Brand Marks 50 Years

Business

Matchesfashion Losses Widened by COVID-19, Brexit

As ‘Containergeddon’ Slogs On, Higher Returns May Saddle Retailers

Michael Haswell, vice president of partnerships at Narvar, shares insights into how logistical issues are impacting the holiday season.

container ships
Container ships are held up outside major ports due to supply chain congestion. PeskyMonkey - stock.adobe.com

As the number of container ships waiting outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach reaches 100, the impact on the holiday shopping season includes out-of-stocks and delayed online orders as well as empty shelves. Some of the larger retailers are working on alternatives, but analysts don’t see it helping until well after Black Friday.

Michael Haswell, vice president of partnerships at Narvar, expects merchants to see an uptick in returns as well as a stretching out of the holiday shopping season. Here, Haswell discusses the full impact of “containergeddon.”

WWD: What is ‘containergeddon’ and how is it challenging retailers and brands?

Michael Haswell: Containergeddon is the logical outcome of factory closures in Asia during the height of the pandemic. As those factories came back online and increased production to make up for lost time, it created a logjam of container ships at U.S. ports, particularly in Los Angeles and Long Beach. The downstream impact on retailers and brands is that product won’t make it on shelves in time for Black Friday — some estimate as much as 25 percent of the products currently stuck on container ships won’t make it in time.

Related Galleries

M.H.: For those retailers that can’t charter their own container ships, as Walmart, Target and The Home Depot have done, the focus ought to be on proactive communication and thoughtful merchandising of available assortment.

Our research indicates that 98 percent of consumers feel better about a retailer that notifies them immediately of potential delivery delays, so proactive communication will be critical. And we expect retailers to encourage consumers to trade up, down, and across into products that are the “next best thing” to the unavailable product; presenting consumers with options will be critical.

Michael Haswell
Michael Haswell Courtesy image.

WWD: How are the e-com fulfillment and the last mile being impacted?

M.H.: Containergeddon impacts both e-commerce and store inventory, although omnichannel retailers can hedge against e-commerce constraints by shipping available inventory from store; Sephora, in fact, just announced same-day delivery of online orders. And unlike last year’s “shipageddon,” where a dramatic increase in e-commerce spending threatened to outstrip the last-mile capacity of carriers, this year’s constraints are in the first mile — getting products from the manufacturer to the retailer by container ship, rail, etc.

So, it could actually have a positive impact on last-mile delivery, by smoothing demand for carrier capacity over an extended holiday shopping season.

WWD: And what is the impact on returns?

M.H.: As consumers trade into the “next best thing” to what they originally wanted due to limited inventory, we could see increased returns and exchanges as a result of these supply chain disruptions. A clearly-communicated return policy is already an industry best practice, so we expect more retailers to surface their return policies as part of the shopping journey.

We also expect some degree of empathy and leniency from retailers this holiday, such as extended return windows.

WWD: Are there any other solutions or strategies that merchants and brands need to consider?

M.H.: Retailers should lean into their returns experience and sustainability initiatives. First, retailers should invest in their returns experience as much as they have in their shopping experience. Our research shows that 96 percent of consumers who are satisfied with a retailer’s return process will purchase again from that retailer.

Second, retailers should embrace sustainability initiatives for products that are no longer eligible for return, such as re-commerce and upcycling programs. Worn Wear from Patagonia and SecondHand from Levi’s are great examples of brands living their values and extending the life of their products.

Although it should be offered judiciously, implementing a “keep-the-item” policy to provide a refund without requiring that the product be returned can also reduce the strain on the mail-stream and the environment. Our research shows that this works best with repeat customers, who feel trusted and relieved that they save time and effort — as well as the environment.

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

As 'Containergeddon' Slogs On, Higher Returns

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad