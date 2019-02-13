LOS ANGELES — Nasty Gal continues to bolster the story around its inspirations this time with a reworked collection of vintage.

The fast-fashion e-tailer has long sold vintage in one way or another and more recently offered the market After Party by Nasty Gal. Wednesday’s launch of the rebranded Nasty Gal Vintage includes tie-dye tops, lace camisoles, bandana-print halters with utility buckle straps, military-sourced cargo tops and reworked denim skirts and tops in pastel and other washes.

“A nostalgic approach was taken when designing this particular collection, with a throwback to Nineties-inspired street trends, such as the emergence of tie dye, sport details, acid wash and elements of mesh and net fabrics across soft pastels and neutrals,” said Nasty Gal head of buying Claire Asher.

The vintage fabrics were sourced globally and the company worked with a vintage supplier to find the fabrics (which touch on multiple decades), styles and trims used for the collection.

“Our design team and supply source scour through an array of secondhand product to bring us the very best in trend-led vintage fashion that can be transformed and repurposed into new pieces,” Asher said. “Our collection focuses on recycling and reinventing this fashion to bring each piece to life and make it more modern to carefully curate a range for Nasty Gal.”

That means each piece within the collection is unique with prices ranging from $30 to $100.

The goal is to offer releases under the Nasty Gal Vintage banner several times annually and have it serve as one of the core collections, according to director of marketing Caroline Sill.

“We’ve always had vintage,” Sill said. “The brand started on eBay and, at the time, [founder] Sophia [Amoruso] was exclusively selling vintage. We then moved into a full e-commerce site and we were buying product and designing product. We had vintage capsule collections and we also had really high-end luxury vintage and those were our key differentiators. Other retailers have gotten into the vintage space, but we’ve been doing it a long time and have continued that. So this is really touching on the root of the brand and where we come from. We are intrinsically an L.A. brand.”

Nasty Gal in 2017 was folded into the portfolio of Manchester-based boohoo group plc after it was acquired out of bankruptcy and has since refined a fast-fashion strategy that’s brought pricing down and faster turns of inventory. Reintroducing any higher-end vintage would no longer make sense for the customer base, Sill pointed out.

“It was a tough business because it was truly one of a kind,” she said of the company’s previous attempts to sell luxury vintage. “You can’t mass-produce Chanel bags, vintage Louis Vuitton or YSL so it was a very small, niche customer that was shopping that collection because the price point was really high, which isn’t quite realistic for our customer these days. So this is the [price point] place where we’ll probably play where it is more attainable to the average girl, but you’re still able to wear vintage and feel elevated.”

The company will celebrate the collection’s launch Wednesday evening. Bringing vintage or the brand overall to the physical world is something that continues to be mulled.

“We’re still exploring,” Sill said. “We had stores before. Now it’s what does Nasty Gal look like in real life today? We’ve looked into the pop-up experiences and that may be something we do this year. We’re also looking to utilize this [headquarters] space more.”

Nasty Gal’s U.S. headquarters are in downtown’s Arts District, located across the way from the incoming Soho House, with ground-floor work space for staff, full photo studio at the back of the house and second-floor showroom. The company owns the building, giving it plenty of flexibility. The move would be in line with sister brands, boohoo.com and PrettyLittleThing, which recently opened their own respective U.S. headquarters in the L.A. area with spaces designed for both employees and influencers.