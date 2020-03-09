Neighborhood Goods on Friday will open its third store, a 10,000-square-foot unit on South Congress in Austin Tex., in a new mixed-use development, Music Lane, where other tenants will include Texas’ first SoHo House, the city’s first Equinox, as well as Allbirds, Lululemon, Le Labo and Reformation.

The store’s opening was timed to coincide with SXSW, which last week was canceled when Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared a local disaster due to concerns over the coronavirus. Matt Alexander, cofounder and chief executive officer of Neighborhood Goods, expressed disappointment but was pragmatic about the decision.