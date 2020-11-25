Neiman Marcus Group has partnered with Affirm on “a more flexible and transparent” payment plan for online shoppers.

“Partnering with Affirm not only allows us to reach customers who need payment flexibility and price transparency in the way they pay, but also increases our sales and average order value,” said Katie Mullen, chief digital officer of Neiman Marcus Group.

Neiman’s joins the growing body of retailers trying to encourage shopping by offering payment options, including Macy’s and Saks Off 5th, which both recently decided to partner with Klarna, a pay-by-installment service.

When shopping online, eligible Neiman’s shoppers can select Affirm at checkout and split the total cost of any purchase of more than $50 into simple payments with terms from six weeks to 36 months depending on the cart size, for as low as 0 percent APR (annual percent rate.)

With Affirm, “Customers are shown the total cost of their purchase upfront and will never pay more than they agree to,” Neiman’s said in a statement. “Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees. For example, a $200 purchase might cost $67 per month over three months at 0 percent APR.”

“We know that consumers care a lot about price transparency and are increasingly eager to buy upscale fashion now and pay over time,” said Silvija Martincevic, chief commercial officer at Affirm. “By delivering a transparent payment option without penalties, we’re giving more consumers the confidence to shop the way that works best for their budget, especially so they can look and feel their best going into the holidays.”

Affirm said it has more than 6,500 retail partners, including Peloton, Audi and Expedia, and that in 2019, merchants using Affirm reported 85 percent higher average order values than other payment methods. In the first half of 2020, nearly 70 percent of Affirm loans were from repeat customers, the company said.

Affirm also said it provides more than 5.6 million U.S. and Canadian consumers “a better alternative” to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time without compounding interest and unexpected costs. Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay. Payment options through Affirm are provided by Cross River Bank, Celtic Bank, or Affirm Loan Services.