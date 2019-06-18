In a move aimed at better serving customers — especially international tourists — the Neiman Marcus Group has rolled out Alipay to Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores across the U.S.

Offering Alipay online is also planned. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move comes as shoppers seek out more alternative and flexible payment options, which is being embraced by Millennials and is par for the course for global consumers. Alipay, which is operated by the Ant Financial Services Group, is being deployed by the retailer as a way “to offer a convenient payment option for its luxury customers,” the company said.

David Goubert, executive vice president of stores and retail experience at the Neiman Marcus Group, said the retailer “is known for offering unsurpassed service and developing better ways for our customers to shop.”

“This partnership with Alipay gives our customers a convenient way to pay through channels they already use,” Goubert said. “Offering Alipay to our customers is another way we’ve exceeded our customers’ expectations as we’ve evolved our company into a digital luxury platform. In fact, we’ve already received a significant amount of position customer feedback as a result of launching this partnership and are now in the process of working to launch Alipay as an online payment option later this year.”

The retailer said Alipay is now available at 43 Neiman Marcus and 24 Neiman Marcus Last Call stores as well as two Bergdorf Goodman stores in the U.S.

Alipay said together with its global joint venture partners, 1 billion users are served worldwide. And citing Nielsen data, the company noted that over two-thirds of Chinese tourists are using their smartphones to make purchases while traveling. And of those polled in a survey, about 60 percent of retailers said sales and foot traffic increased after they started offering Alipay as an option.

“With the Alipay mobile payment platform, Neiman Marcus Group stores are better positioned to meet the unique needs of the more than 4 million Chinese travelers who are in the U.S at any given time,” the retailer said in a statement.

Yulei Wang, general manager of Alipay North America, said this is “exactly the kind of strategic partnership that will greatly benefit Chinese consumers — expats, tourists, and students — who come to the U.S. to sightsee, explore and shop.”

“In the very competitive retail landscape, the convenience, familiarity, and security advantages of Alipay give Chinese shoppers a distinct reason to visit Neiman Marcus stores and, soon, online,” Wang said adding that Alipay users “receive economic savings through the app by avoiding higher foreign credit card transaction fees.”