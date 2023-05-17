×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Venice

Business

In New York, Century 21 Makes a Comeback

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Neiman’s Summer State of Mind With Givenchy

The luxury retailer is offering exclusives from Givenchy's Plage collection, evoking Hubert de Givenchy's beachwear legacy and his elegant retreat on the French Riviera.

The Givenchy Plage installation at Neiman Marcus.
The Givenchy Plage installation at Neiman Marcus. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Neiman Marcus has launched the Plage Collection from Givenchy featuring exclusive products and a summer-inspired installation at the retailer’s NorthPark Center store in Dallas.

The assortment consists of nearly 50 styles from both men’s and women’s categories, including 12 exclusive women’s ready-to-wear styles “made specially with Neiman Marcus customers in mind,” Neiman’s indicated in its announcement of the partnership.

The collection is available in 11 stores, online, through social media channels, and Neiman’s associates via remote selling.

Neiman’s spotlights the Plage line with a cabana installation done in ocean blue and floor-to-ceiling raffia Givenchy logo, through May 30.

Related Galleries

Ideated by Matthew M. Williams, creative director of Givenchy, Plage gives a nod to Hubert de Givenchy’s beachwear legacy and his elegant retreat on the French Riviera. The result is a modern and sporty collection that revisits Givenchy signatures and presents seasonal variations on accessories.

As part of the luxury retailer’s strategy to meet customers where they choose to shop, Plage is available across all three facets of Neiman’s integrated retail model: in stores, online and through remote selling with Neiman’s associates. Neiman’s style advisers are also empowered to interact with customers through the retailer’s proprietary remote selling platform called Connect.

The Givenchy partnership is the latest example of Neiman’s ongoing “retail-tainment” strategy involving working with brands and designers to come up with imaginative and often complex experiences and presentations for shoppers that go beyond the usual retail theater. The playbook focuses on exclusive products across multiple categories, immersive experiences for shoppers, and appearances by designers.

The first manifestation of the strategy was the three-week Prada Coast installation at Neiman’s in NorthPark in June 2021, recreating an Italian beach, with LED walls with live crashing ocean waves, sand, lifeguards, gelato and Prada’s summer collection set in a 2,200-square-foot installation on the main floor, and buoyed by engagements elsewhere in the store. There have been other retail-tainment experiences, among them a Burberry takeover at Neiman’s in the Lenox Square mall in Atlanta; a Loewe takeover at Neiman’s on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, and an exclusive Brunello Cucinelli capsule collection by sisters Camilla Cucinelli and Carolina Cucinelli, with a day at a ranch in Texas.

“We continue to bring differentiated experiences to our customers, inspiring and engaging them with our curated product assortments and exclusive activations,” said Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus. “Givenchy is a long-standing brand partner and we are excited to bring a taste of summer in the south of France to our stores and digital channels through the Plage collection.” 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Neiman Marcus Collaborates with Givenchy's Plage Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad