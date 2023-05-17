Neiman’s Summer State of Mind With Givenchy

Neiman Marcus has launched the Plage Collection from Givenchy featuring exclusive products and a summer-inspired installation at the retailer’s NorthPark Center store in Dallas.

The assortment consists of nearly 50 styles from both men’s and women’s categories, including 12 exclusive women’s ready-to-wear styles “made specially with Neiman Marcus customers in mind,” Neiman’s indicated in its announcement of the partnership.

The collection is available in 11 stores, online, through social media channels, and Neiman’s associates via remote selling.

Neiman’s spotlights the Plage line with a cabana installation done in ocean blue and floor-to-ceiling raffia Givenchy logo, through May 30.

Ideated by Matthew M. Williams, creative director of Givenchy, Plage gives a nod to Hubert de Givenchy’s beachwear legacy and his elegant retreat on the French Riviera. The result is a modern and sporty collection that revisits Givenchy signatures and presents seasonal variations on accessories.

As part of the luxury retailer’s strategy to meet customers where they choose to shop, Plage is available across all three facets of Neiman’s integrated retail model: in stores, online and through remote selling with Neiman’s associates. Neiman’s style advisers are also empowered to interact with customers through the retailer’s proprietary remote selling platform called Connect.

The Givenchy partnership is the latest example of Neiman’s ongoing “retail-tainment” strategy involving working with brands and designers to come up with imaginative and often complex experiences and presentations for shoppers that go beyond the usual retail theater. The playbook focuses on exclusive products across multiple categories, immersive experiences for shoppers, and appearances by designers.

The first manifestation of the strategy was the three-week Prada Coast installation at Neiman’s in NorthPark in June 2021, recreating an Italian beach, with LED walls with live crashing ocean waves, sand, lifeguards, gelato and Prada’s summer collection set in a 2,200-square-foot installation on the main floor, and buoyed by engagements elsewhere in the store. There have been other retail-tainment experiences, among them a Burberry takeover at Neiman’s in the Lenox Square mall in Atlanta; a Loewe takeover at Neiman’s on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, and an exclusive Brunello Cucinelli capsule collection by sisters Camilla Cucinelli and Carolina Cucinelli, with a day at a ranch in Texas.

“We continue to bring differentiated experiences to our customers, inspiring and engaging them with our curated product assortments and exclusive activations,” said Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus. “Givenchy is a long-standing brand partner and we are excited to bring a taste of summer in the south of France to our stores and digital channels through the Plage collection.”