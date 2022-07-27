Neiman Marcus Group Advances Its Workplace Plan

The Neiman Marcus Group is advancing its progressive plan for establishing “corporate hubs” around the country and overseas, enabling associates to work remotely while also fostering collaboration and providing more convenient locations for meetings.

As reported, Neiman‘s has been negotiating with the city of Dallas to establish a hub in the Tower at Cityplace on North Central Expressway just north of downtown. Neiman’s was said to be receiving about $5 million in incentives to open the corporate hub.

“The location is ideal for associates based in the area and is centralized between its Neiman Marcus downtown and NorthPark flagships,” the company said in a statement. “This hub will go through extensive renovations to outfit the space with innovative solutions to support the retailer’s integrated ways of working with an estimated opening of early 2023. The company will maintain its Neiman Marcus downtown Dallas location as its flagship with additional corporate space above it.”

The luxury retailer has three levels of office space at the downtown store. At one time, Neiman Marcus Group’s headquarters were housed in four Dallas office buildings, three of which closed, leading to some reduction in workforce. The company closed its Renaissance Tower and 1700 Pacific offices in downtown Dallas.

CityPlace in Dallas where Neiman Marcus will have a corporate hub. Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is exploring additional corporate hubs across the country, including an IT hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, for teams to create technology solutions.

Also, in midtown New York, a hub will open at 5 Bryant Park in early fall and will serve as a meeting and collaboration location for associates based in the city or traveling there for work. “We chose this space because of its ideal location, modern design and nearby amenities. The luxury retailer will also maintain office space connected and adjacent to its Bergdorf Goodman stores in Manhattan to support these teams,” NMG said in its statement.

Another hub, the NMG Global Capabilities Center, recently opened in Bangalore, India. It serves as an international hub for technology initiatives that support growth strategies. “The opening of this facility is a strategic move to access a global talent market and augment the retailer’s resources in the U.S. in order to deliver the best integrated customer experience, and foster agility and continuous innovation,” the company said.

Neiman Marcus Group’s workplace plan, established in 2020 during the pandemic, is called “NMG/WOW, or “way of working.”

The company also pointed out that many of its associates have “individual working hubs” at their homes. The retailer also considers each of its stores and distribution centers as hubs.

The corporate hubs will “reinforce NMG’s “omni” work culture by creating collaborative, seamlessly digital and physical spaces, meeting rooms and workstations instead of permanent desks,” the company said in its statement. The settings will also have the latest technology for the workers.

“Our NMG|WOW philosophy empowers our associates to work whenever, however, and wherever to achieve their best results,” said Eric Severson, executive vice president and chief people and belonging officer, Neiman Marcus Group. “Our strategy is working, and we are seeing strong business performance, more productivity and satisfaction among our associates, and we are standing out among our competitors in a very challenging job market.”

“The pandemic gave us the perfect opportunity to fast-track the revolutionary way our internal corporate teams are working and look for opportunities to innovate,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Group. “With the implementation of our NMG|WOW program and the future opening of our corporate hubs, our associates will have a number of resources at their disposal to achieve results and best support our customers.”