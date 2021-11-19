Neiman Marcus Group Pumps Up the Ranks

The Neiman Marcus Group has made three key changes at the senior level to reflect “a more modern growth mindset,” the company disclosed Friday.

Natalie Lockhart has been named senior vice president of strategy and execution, responsible for coordinating all aspects of the luxury retailer’s growth roadmap. Lockhart is now also a member of NMG’s group leadership team and heads the new growth execution office, which coordinates the strategy and execution of the growth roadmap and supporting initiatives.

NMG said the team has three functions: corporate strategy to drive analytics to support strategic decisions; execution management to lead the rollout of this work and drive implementation across the organization, and third, change enablement to develop a change strategy and amplify key initiatives.

Natalie Lockhart

Chris Demuth has been elevated to senior vice president, people services, environmental social governance, belonging and corporate philanthropy. In this expanded role, she will provide governance over the company’s culture alongside Eric Severson, executive vice president, chief people and belonging officer. The investments the company is making in ESG and belonging are key components of the retailer’s culture, which internally is referred to as “NMG|Way.”

NMG has partnerships with Textile Exchange, Give Back Box and Fashionphile to support its increased focus on sustainable products and services. The company is also beginning to advance workplace equality by aligning its practices with external standards like the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which it participated in for the first time earlier this year.



In addition, Tiffin Jernstedt has been named senior vice president, chief communications officer. She has been working at the company since May on an interim basis. Jernstedt has more than 15 years of experience in global fashion and lifestyle brands communications. She previously served at PVH, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. Jernstedt will report to Neiman Marcus Group chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Severson and will join the organization’s group leadership team.

The Dallas-based NMG said the executive changes will help further its work in environmental social governance, or ESG, and Belonging.

Chris Demuth

“Finding and developing key talent at NMG is critical to support our growth,” van Raemdonck said in a statement. “Having the right leaders in place to lead the strategy, provide governance over our culture, and amplify all of this great work through communications will ensure our organization continues to strategically transform for the better, the NMG|Way, to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”



“I am confident that with these three leaders and their impressive backgrounds and experience, we will achieve the goals outlined in our growth roadmap and make life extraordinary for our customers and associates,” said Severson. “Our NMG|Way culture will drive this work and serve as the standard we hold ourselves to to achieve our goals the right way.”

NMG also indicated that the three changes underscore examples of the luxury retailer’s majority-women-led organization. Women represent the majority of the board of directors and more than 50 percent of leaders at the senior vice president level and above. Fifty-nine percent of the company’s vice presidents and 69 percent of all corporate and store employees are women.