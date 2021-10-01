Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

The Neiman Marcus Group has learned that certain personal information from the accounts of customers shopping Neiman Marcus online was accessed in a data hack.

The luxury retailer disclosed Thursday it had notified about 4.6 million online customers that their personal information including names, contact information and credit card numbers may have been accessed in the hack.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer said it notified law enforcement of the issue, which occurred in May 2020, and is working closely with Mandiant, a cybersecurity expert, to investigate.

NMG’s investigation is ongoing and the company is working “quickly” to determine the nature and scope of the matter, the company said.

The company also said that the personal information for affected Neiman Marcus customers varied and may have included names and contact information; payment card numbers and expiration dates (without CVV numbers); Neiman Marcus virtual gift card numbers (without PINs), and usernames, passwords, and security questions and answers associated with Neiman Marcus online accounts.

About 4.6 million Neiman Marcus online customers are being notified of this issue. For these customers, about 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards were affected, more than 85 percent of which are expired or invalid.

No active Neiman Marcus-branded credit cards were impacted, the company said. At this time, the retailer has no evidence that Bergdorf Goodman or Horchow online customer accounts were affected.

It’s not the first time the luxury retailer has suffered a data breach. In January 2014, the company disclosed it was hacked in 2013, exposing credit card data. At that time, about 370,000 Neiman Marcus credit cards were accessed by an unknown party. Neiman’s was required by the Texas attorney general to implement new procedures to protect customers’ personal information in the wake of concerns that the retailer didn’t act fast enough to inform customers of the breach. Neiman’s ended up paying $1.6 million to end a lawsuit over a data breach that left the credit card information of hundreds of thousands of shoppers potentially exposed.

However, one retail source questioned whether Neiman’s has invested enough in technology and systems to create a secure environment for transactions. “Other retailers have spent millions and millions,” said the source.

The source also suggested that the latest breach occurred during NMG’s bankruptcy. On May 7, 2020, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It emerged from bankruptcy in September 2020.

For this latest data breach, NMG said it is requiring Neiman Marcus customers to reset their passwords for their online accounts if they hadn’t done that since May 2020.

The company has set up a call center at (866) 571-9725 to help customers. Callers should be prepared to provide engagement number B019206. The company also has set up a Neiman Marcus webpage with additional information.

“At Neiman Marcus Group, customers are our top priority,” Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are working hard to support our customers and answer questions about their online accounts. We will continue to take actions to enhance our system security and safeguard information.”

The company indicated in its statement that investments in data and technology “allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience.”