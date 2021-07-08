Hannah Kim will join the Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group on July 26 as chief legal officer, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer and a member of the executive team.

“Hannah has proven herself a trusted and valued legal partner, helping to establish innovative solutions for consumer-focused companies. She brings extensive corporate law experience from leading brands and will help us accelerate our journey,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of NMG.

Kim was most recently chief legal officer at Energizer Holdings Inc., where she was responsible for legal, compliance, ethics, regulatory and government affairs. Prior to her three years at Energizer, Kim served in senior roles at Bank of America and Lowe’s Companies Inc. She started her law career at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and Alston & Bird. She is also a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

Kim succeeds Tracy Preston, who joined HanesBrands.

In its statement, the company said Kim “has an accomplished career in global corporate law, strategically leading organizations through compliance, acquisitions, reorganizations, and leadership transitions.” Neiman’s also cited Kim’s “significant experience leading environmental, social, and governance strategy, an area of increasing importance to NMG as the company prepares to announce its three-year ESG strategy later this year.

Kim’s hiring follows several recent senior-level additions at NMG. Bob Kupbens was named executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for NMG. At the Neiman Marcus division, Paolo Riva was named senior vice president and general manager, brand partnerships and merchandising, and Lisa Aiken became senior vice president and fashion and lifestyle director.

NMG said women represent the majority of its board, 50 percent of those at the senior vice president level and above; 62 percent of the vice presidents and above, and 70 percent of all corporate and store employees. In addition, 50 percent of the company’s 9,000 associates identify as minorities.